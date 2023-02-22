The Minnesota State women’s basketball team has been rated fourth in the NCAA II Central Region rankings, which were released Wednesday.
Nebraska-Kearney was ranked first, followed by Minnesota Duluth and Central Missouri. Augustana is fifth, with Missouri Southern State at sixth, Missouri Western at seventh and Pittsburg State at eighth.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Great America Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association make up the Central Region.
The top eight teams at the end of the conference tournaments advance to the Central Region tournament on March 10-13 at the highest seed. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the conference tournaments, with the five remaining spots being awarded on an at-large basis.
The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday, March 5.
No. 11 Minnesota State (23-3) plays Saturday in the second round of the Northern Sun tournament at the Sanford Pentagon at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
NCAA swimming
Several members of the Minnesota State women's swimming and diving team will compete in the NCAA Championships on March 8-11 at Indianapolis, Indiana.
Abby Gronholz will compete in the 100-meter backstroke and 200 backstroke (2:01.71/21st). She will join Brooke Shell, Nicole Beckman and Elise Mishmash in the 200 medley relay, and Gronholz, Ella DeFever, Shell and Mishmash will compete in the 200 freestyle relay.
Divers Ayla Taylor, Syndey Hanson and Aspen Warnygora will also compete in the qualification meet on March 7 to see if they can advance to the NCAA Championships.
Smarties
Two men's basketball players and four women's basketball players from Minnesota State have been named to the College Sports Communications Academic All-District Team.
From the men's team, Harrison Braudis and Mason Muller received the award. Braudis has a 3.72 grade-point average and is majoring in finance, while Muller owns a 3.51 GPA and is majoring in biology.
From the women's team, Joey Batt, Emily Herberg, Destinee Bursch and Molly Ihle received the academic award.
Batt has a 3.97 GPA with a double major in elementary education and family and consumer science. Bursch has a 3.52 GPA and is double majoring in sport management and applied leadership. Herzberg owns a 3.60 GPA and is majoring in exercise science. Ihle has a 3.95 GPA and is majoring in accounting.
To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District Team a student-athlete must be a starter or key reserve with at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA at his or her institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games at the position listed. No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and is at least a sophomore academically and athletically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.