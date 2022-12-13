Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy...with rain and snow this evening changing to rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...with rain and snow this evening changing to rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.