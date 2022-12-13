Minnesota State improved to No. 4 in the weekly Women's Basketball Coaches Association poll, which was released Tuesday.
MSU improved two spots after defeating Augustana 84-69 and Wayne State 98-59 last weekend at Bresnan Arena. This is the highest the Mavericks have been ranked in the WBCA poll since March 31, 2009, when they were ranked No. 1 after winning the national championship.
The Mavericks are the only Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team ranked in the top 25. Minnesota Duluth and Augustana are receiving votes.
Minnesota State (9-0, 5-0 in Northern Sun) plays Friday at Sioux Falls and Saturday at Southwest Minnesoota State.
Men's poll
A home split last week cost Minnesota State five spots in the National Associated of Basketball Coaches weekly poll.
The Mavericks were ranked No. 14 after losing 63-57 to Augustana and defeating Wayne State 96-89.
The Mavericks are the only Northern Sun team in the poll, with Minnesota Duluth getting some votes.
Minnesota State (10-1, 4-1) has road games with Sioux Falls on Friday and Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday before taking a holiday break.
Gusties star
Gustavus Adolphus senior Birgen Nelson was selected as the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week after her record-setting performance at the University of Minnesota Ice Breaker Open on Friday.
It's the first time that a Gustavus athlete has won this award for women's track.
Competing in her first meet since winning the 2022 NCAA III outdoor national title in the 100-meter hurdles and taking second in the 400 hurdles, Nelson set the NCAA III record in the 60 hurdles at 8.38 seconds, breaking the previous record by .06. An hour later, Nelson won the 300 hurdles in a school-record time of 40.03, the third fastest in Division III history.
Nelson finished her impressive season opener with a first-place finish in the 200 dash in 25.21, which broke the team record and is the second-fastest time in Division II this season.
MIAC's best
Gustavus' Sam Schulze was named the MIAC men's athlete of the week for indoor track after taking fifth place in the heptathlon at the University of Minnesota Ice Breaker Open last weekend.
Schulze scored 3,849 points, taking first in the 1,000-meter run (2:51.93), third in the 60 (9.23), fifth in the pole vault (10-4), seventh in the 60 dash (7.71), seventh in the long jump (19-feet-4 1/4), seventh in the high jump (5-3 1/4) and eighth in the shot put (24-4 1/4).
