MANKATO — For the second time in her career, Minnesota State junior Joey Batt has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday.
Batt led the Northern Sun with 3.2 steals per game in conference games and ranks seventh in NCAA Division II with 81 steals, sixth with 3.12 steals per game.
Batt, who has started all 26 games, has made at least two steals in 23 games, including a career-high eight steals against St. Cloud State on Jan. 6.
Batt was also named the Northern Sun Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.
Batt also averaged 16.6 points with a season-high 32 against Southwest Minnesota State on Dec. 17.
Batt was named to the All-Northern Sun first team for the third time, while Minnesota State's Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer were named to the all-conference second team.
Bursch has started all 26 games, averaging 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Last season, Bursch was named the Northern Sun Freshman of the Year.
Bremer, a freshman, has played in all 26 games, making one start. She averages 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 48.1% from the field.
Schedule change
Due to weather conditions, Minnesota State’s game against Wayne State or Mary in the second round of the Northern Sun women's basketball tournament has been pushed back to a 7 p.m. start Saturday at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Wayne State and Mary, who were scheduled to play Wednesday, had that game pushed back to a 6 p.m. start Friday at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Minnesota State will play the winner on Saturday.
Men's basketball
Minnesota State's Malik Willingham and Trevor Moore have been named to the All-Northern Sun team.
Willingham was named to the first team, while Moore was chosen for the second team.
Willingham led the Mavericks in scoring at 18.7 points per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds and had a team-high 104 assists. He scored a career-high 41 points against Concordia-St. Paul and became the 42nd player in team history to reach 1,000 points in a career.
Moore started in all 29 games and averaged 14.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. Moore led the team with 101 free throws made, including 59 of 61 in the final 14 games.
Minnesota State finished the season with a 17-12 record.
Southwest honors
Southwest Minnesota State's Bri Stoltzman and Dunwa Omot have been named to All-Northern Sun basketball teams.
Stoltzman, a sophomore from Mankato West, leads the Mustangs women's team with 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and she is shooting 54.1% from the field. She ranks second on the team with 72 assists and 53 steals.
Omot, a sophomore from Mankato and Minnesota Valley Lutheran, led the men's team in scoring (16.6 points), 3-point field goals made (52) and free-throw percentage (87.0%), while ranking second in assists (63) and steals (38).
Northern Sun track
The Minnesota State men’s indoor track & field team has a chance to make history at the Northern Sun Championships on Saturday and Sunday at Myers Field House.
If the Mavericks can win their 12th consecutive championship, it would establish the longest streak in conference history. Minnesota State and Minnesota State Moorhead (1982-1992) share the record with 11 consecutive titles.
Minnesota State's Ben Schmied is the defending champion in the 600-meter run and is the top seed this season.
Tanner Maier is the No. 1 seed in the 800 run and mile run. Other top seeds are Ezekial Clark (60 dash), Abel Christiansen (60 hurdles), Kenry Atubel (200 dash), Rashion Walker (400 dash), James Gilbert (long jump) and Carson Dittel (pole vault).
Minnesota State also has the top-ranked distance medley and 4x400 relay teams.
The No. 1-ranked Minnesota State women’s team is looking for its third straight conference championship.
Denisha Cartwright is a two-time champion in the 200 dash and 60 hurdles, and Makayla Jackson is a three-time champion in the long jump and defending champion in the 60 dash.
Cartwright is the conference record holder in the 200 dash (24.22) and 60 hurdles (8.23), while Jackson holds the conference record in the 60 dash (7.32) and long jump (19-feet-9 3/4).
Other top seeds for the Mavericks are Amanda Montplaisir (3,000 run), Flore Garcia (triple jump) and Lexie Hurst (shot put). The distance medley relay is also ranked first.
