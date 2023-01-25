Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.