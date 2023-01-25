Minnesota State junior Denisha Cartwright has been named the NCAA Division II Women’s Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced Wednesday.
It's third third time in Cartwright's career that she has received the national award.
Last weekend, at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational hosted by the University of Iowa, she broke her team record in the 200-meter dash, placing second at 23.87 seconds.
She also took fifth in the 60 dash (7.37) and sixth in the 60 hurdles (8.16). She set a team record in the 60 hurdle prelims of 8.07, which is the best time in NCAA Division II this season.
The Mavericks host the two-day Mark Schuck Open & Multi at Myers Field House, starting Friday.
Softball poll
Minnesota State has been ranked second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll.
The Mavericks received three first-place votes. Augustana was ranked No. 1, getting 10 first-place votes. St. Cloud State and Winona State were tied for third.
Minnesota State opens its season at the Maverick All-Sports Dome on Feb. 3-4. The Mavericks will compete in four games against Lewis, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western.
Baseball poll
Minnesota State has been ranked 23rd in the opening National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason poll. The Mavericks ended last season at No. 25.
Minnesota State is joined in the poll by Northern Sun rival Augustana at No. 15.
The NCBWA Central Region committee comprises 15 voters, with five representatives from the Great American Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Northern Sun.
Minnesota State begins its season on Feb. 17 against Missouri Western at Joplin, Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.