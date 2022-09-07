MANKATO — Minnesota State senior linebacker Alijah McGhee has been named the defensive player of the week by D2football.com after scoring a pair of touchdowns in Minnesota State's 37-34 win at Bemidji State last week.
McGhee was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference defensive player of the week on Monday.
McGhee scored on a 70-yard fumble return and 45-yard interception as the Mavericks went up 30-13 at halftime. He tied for the team lead with eight tackles.
Minnesota State (1-0) plays Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.
Soccer stars
Minnesota State seniors Jenny Vetter and Mackenzie Rath were named Northern Sun players of the week.
Vetter scored the lone goal at the 85-minute mark as Minnesota State defeated No. 1 Grand Valley State on Monday. She set the program record with her 20th game-winning goal, and she moved into fifth place in career points with 105.
Rath made five saves in the victory over Grand Valley State, moving into seventh in program history with 17 wins and fifth with 13 shutouts.
The Mavericks (2-1) open the home schedule at 3 p.m. Friday against Wayne State.
Goalie gold
Bethany Lutheran junior Brooke Wolanin was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for women's soccer.
Wolanin made one save to get the shutout in the season-opening 4-0 win against Buena Vista, and she made 11 saves in a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin-River Falls.
Bethany sweep
Bethany Lutheran claimed both UMAC awards for men's soccer, with senior Liam Peterson winning the defensive award and freshman Antonio Lima receiving the offensive honor.
Peterson led the defense that allowed just one goal to Buena Vista and no shots on goal against Hamline. He also scored the tying goal against Hamline, then assisted on the game-winner.
Lima had a goal and assist in his first college game, and he had an assist in the victory over Hamline.
