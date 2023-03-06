MANKATO — Tickets for the NCAA DII Central Region women's basketball tournament are now available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at umdbulldogs.com/tickets. The ticket office will be open at 9 a.m. on Friday and one hour before tip-off on Saturday and Monday.
Minnesota State takes on Central Missouri in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 7:30 p.m. at Romano Gymnasium.
Top forward
Minnesota State freshman forward Christian Fitzgerald was named the CCHA's Forward of the week for his performance last weekend.
Fitzgerald scored two goals and had three assists, as Minnesota State swept Lake Superior State 6-1 and 2-1 in the opening round of the CCHA Playoffs.
The No. 12/13 Mavericks (23-12-1) host Ferris State at 6:07 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the CCHA playoffs.
No-hitter
Gustavus Adolphus junior Piper Otto was named the MIAC softball pitcher of the week after throwing a no-hitter on Saturday.
Otto picked up her first win by striking out 12 of 15 North Central batters as the Gusties won 12-0 in five innings. Otto pitched three innings in a victory over Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Sunday.
Gustavus (2-4) plays a doubleheader against Bethany Lutheran on March 17 at Mankato.
D3 track stars
Gustavus Adolphus seniors Birgen Nelson and Annika Poe have been selected to compete at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Birmingham, Alabama.
Nelson holds the top time in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.35 seconds, an NCAA Division III record. Last season, Nelson earned All-America honors with a seventh place finish in 8.79 at the national meet, becoming the first Gustavus woman to earn indoor All-America honors in an individual track event.
Poe owns the sixth best mark in the shot put at 47-feet-9. Last season at the indoor championships, Poe earned All-America honors with an eighth-place finish at 44-10 1/4.
Stephanie Witbrod of Bethany Lutheran qualified for the national meet in the triple jump and shot put.
Witbrod's best jump of 11.82 meters in the triple jump is good enough for 14th in Division III, and she is ranked 17th in the shot put at 13.64 meters.
