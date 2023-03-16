Michigan Tech's Blake Pietala was named the CCHA's player of the year, and Joe Shawhan was named coach of the year, the league announced Thursday.
Pietila has started 36 games for No. 13 Michigan Tech this season, going 23-10-3 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. The conference's goaltender of the year leads Division I with 10 shutouts, ranks second in victories and third in save percentage.
Pietila is a finalist for the Mike Richter Award as well as a Hobey Baker Award "Top 10 Finalist."
Shawhan's Huskies were picked fifth in the CCHA preseason coaches’ poll and finished second in the league standings with a 15-7-4 record, only two points out of first place. Shawhan won his 100th career game at Bowling Green on Nov. 4 and moved into second place in wins at Tech on March 4.
The Huskies are 24-10-4 this season, with the most wins in Shawhan’s six seasons at the helm. Michigan Tech is in position for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament; he Huskies are currently ranked No. 13 in both national polls.
Voting for the CCHA awards are conducted by the eight head coaches and based on statistics from conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or themselves.
Sanders, Kelly honoredt
Gustavus Adolphus senior Anna Sanders has been named an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
There were 10 All-American and 40 honorable mentions annnounced Thursday. Sanders is the first Gustavus player to receive All-America honors since Mikayla Miller in 2017.
Sanders led the Gusties in scoring at 12.9 points per game. She also averaged 4.8 rebounds with 85 assists and 80 steals.
Sanders shot 44.3% from the field, including 44.7% on 3-pointers. Sanders set the team record with 67 3-pointers this seaon.
Gustavus coach Laurie Kelly was one of 13 finalists for coach of the year, which went to Lynn Hersey of Smith College. Gustavus won its second straight MIAC regular-season annd tournament championship, with Kelly winning her 400th game as a coach.
Gusties All-Americans
Three Gusties earned West honors on the CCM/AHCA Women’s Division III All-America Hockey Team.
Senior defender Kayla Vrieze was named to the West first team for the second consecutive season, while senior goaltender Katie McCoy and senior forward Hailey Holland each earned second-team honors.
Vrieze started in all 28 games, leading all defenders with three goals and 16 assists.
McCoy has been Division III's leading goaltender, averaging just 0.84 goals against while starting in 27 of 28 games. She has nine shutouts and a .944 save percentage.
Holland, the MIAC offensive player of the year, leads the team with 19 goals and 16 assists.
Mike Carroll was also announced as one of 10 finalists for the National Coach of the Year Award after leading the Gusties to the Frozen Four for the second straight season.
The Gusties play Plattsburgh State at 2 p.m. Friday at Amherst, Massachussets.
