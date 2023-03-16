Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rain changing to snow today. Significant blowing snow expected with localized blizzard conditions at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting 40 to near 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Now until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with widespread blowing snow and reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&