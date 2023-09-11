The Free Press
The Minnesota State moved up in both the American Football Coaches Association and D2football.com polls, which were released Monday.
The Mavericks, who were ninth last week, rose to No. 6 in the AFCA poll after defeating Wayne State 31-14 on Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. Bemidji State improved to No. 10 in the poll, while Minnesota Duluth and Augustana both received votes.
In the D2football.com poll, the Mavericks jumped from seventh to fifth. Bemidji State is seventh.
Minnesota State (2-0) plays at Minot State on Saturday.
Hockey commitments
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team received a pair of verbal commitments as Tate Pritchard and Aiden Grossklaus announced their college choice through social media this weekend.
Prichard, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward, played at Lakeville South last season, scoring 28 goals with 29 assists in 28 games. He also played four games with the Austin Bruins for the North American Hockey League. He is a draft pick of Waterloo of the USHL.
Grossklaus, a 5-11, 165-pound forward, was a sophomore at Woodbury last season, with 10 goals and 26 assists in 27 games.
The Minnesota State women’s team got a commitment from defender Mika Cichosz of Albert Lea. She had 31 goals and 12 assists in 28 games last season as a sophomore.
Her older brother Campbell is a sophomore defenseman of the Mavericks’ men’s hockey team.
WCHA poll
Wisconsin and Ohio State tied for first in the WCHA women’s hockey preseason coaches poll. Both programs received four first-place votes.
Minnesota was third, followed by Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. Minnesota State and St. Thomas were tied for sixth, with Bemidji State in eighth.
Sophomore Caroline Harvey of Wisconsin was named the conference’s preseason player of the year.
The preseason All-WCHA team was forwards Jenn Gardiner of Ohio State, Kirsten Simms of Wisconsin, Abbey Murphy of Minnesota and Casey O’Brien of Wisconsin; defenders Cayla Barnes of Ohio State and Harvey; and goaltender Amanda Thiele of Ohio State.
Minnesota State senior forward Jamie Nelson received votes to the preseason team.
The Mavericks, who were 15-20-1 last season with a 9-18-1 record in the WCHA, open the season Oct. 6 at Sacred Heart.
Gustavus award
Setter Kasie Tweet has been named the MIAC specialty player of the week for volleyball, helping Gustavus Adolphus go 4-0 at the Augsburg Invitational last weekend.
In four matches, she had 148 assists, including two matches with 41 assists. She also had 57 digs in the tournament, and served five aces in a match against Edgewood.
The No. 18 Gusties (7-1) host Bethany Lutheran on Tuesday.
