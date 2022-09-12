MANKATO — Minnesota State junior Trey Vaval has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference special teams player of the week, it was announced Monday.
Vaval, a defensive back, returned four punts for a total of 132 yards, including an 85-yarder for a touchdown on his first attempt in Saturday's 17-10 win over Minnesota Duluth at Blakeslee Stadium.
Vaval also made two tackles and had two pass breakups.
Minnesota State (2-0) plays Northern State on Saturday at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Football polls
Minnesota State was ranked 24th in the American Football Coaches Association poll, which was released Monday. The Mavericks were No. 21 in the D2football.com poll last week.
The Mavericks defeated Minnesota Duluth 17-0 Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium, raising their record to 2-0.
Minnesota State is one of two Northern Sun teams in the AFCA poll, with Augustana at No. 13.
Soccer award
For the second straight week, Minnesota State senior Jenny Vetter is the Northern Sun offensive player of the week.
Vetter scored three goals and had an assist as the Mavericks defeated Wayne State 6-0 and Augustana 4-2. She had the game-winning goal against Augustana; she has 21 game-winning goals in her career, which is a program record.
Vetter pushed her career point total to 112, which ranks fourth in program history.
The Mavericks (3-1) play at Bemidji State on Friday.
Volleyball award
Gustavus Adolphus freshman Maren Sundberg has been named the MIAC's defensive player of the week for volleyball.
Sundberg helped the Gusties go 4-0 at the Augsburg Invitational, including a victory over defending national campion Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Sundberg had 33 digs against the Blugolds, giving her a team-leading 119 digs this season.
Gustavus (7-0) plays at Northwestern on Tuesday at St. Paul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.