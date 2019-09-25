The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Joao Bastos scored two goals, and Chris Quintero assisted on two as the Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer team defeated Buena Vista 5-1 on Wednesday at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
It was the Vikings’ fifth straight victory, a school record.
Luuk Oosterbosch, Liam Peterson and Marcel Campabadal scored the other Vikings goals.
Bethany put 13 of its 26 shots on goal. Goalkeeper Miguel De La Cruz Cabello made four saves for the win.
Bethany (6-2) will play again Saturday against Crown in St. Bonifacius.
Women’s soccer: Buena Vista scored twice in the first half and got 10 saves from goalkeeper Tjaden McKeely to shut out the Vikings 2-0 at Caswell North.
Bethany out-attempted Buena Vista 21-6. Vikings goalkeeper Leah Sonneburg made one save.
Bethany (4-4) will play Saturday at Crown.
Volleyball: Bethany fell in four sets to Waldorf at Forest City, Iowa.
Megan Rutt had 11 kills for the Vikings. Brittany Sanders finished with 30 assists and four ace serves.
Scores were 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 27-25.
Bethany (5-11) will host Northwestern on Friday.
Gustavus
Men’s soccer: Cole Schwartz scored two goals and the Gusties defeated Wisconsin-Superior 3-1 in a nonconference game at St. Peter.
Scott Heinen, Matt Gibbons and Raphael Cattelin scored the other goals. Cattelin also assisted on two goals.
Goalkeeper Wesley Sanders made five saves. Gustavus out-attempted Superior 19-9.
Gustavus (7-1) will play Tuesday at Augsburg.
