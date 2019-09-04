The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — The Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer team lost to Bethel 2-1 Wednesday at Caswell North.
Joao Bastos tied the game for the Vikings on an assist from Luuk Oosterbosch at 63:50. Connor Nelson of Bethel scored the game-winner at 80:45.
Bethel outshot BLC 6-5.
The Vikings (1-1) will play Saturday in Northfield against St. Olaf.
Women’s soccer: The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team fell 9-0 to Bethel at Caswell North.
Leah Sonnenburg made 15 saves for Bethany. The Vikings were outshot 24-1.
BLC (1-1) will play Saturday against Faith Baptist Bible in Ankeny, Iowa.
Volleyball: Megan Rutt had 17 kills in the Vikings 3-2 loss to Carleton.
Kasidy Cacka finished with 11 kills in the 12-25, 25-18, 28-26, 22-25, 15-10 loss. Veeva Lee added 15 digs.
The Vikings (2-2) will play Friday at Hamline.
Minnesota State
Women’s golf: The Minnesota State women’s golf team placed ninth at the Central Region Fall Preview at Adams Point Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo.
The Mavericks posted rounds of 311 and 314 for a score of 625 at the two-day event.
Faith Krause shot 81 and 75 for a total of 156. She tied for 32nd overall.
Madi McGinty tied for 45th with a score of 159. Alissa Carlson and Maddy Schintz tied for 50th at 160.
Minnesota State will be at the CSP Invitational Sept. 16-17. in Lake City.
