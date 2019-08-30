The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team opened the season on Friday with a 9-0 victory over Nebraska Christian at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
Zoe Kinakin, Gina Harmening and Maddie Perry scored two goals apiece for the Vikings. Lucia Iglesias, Sarah Spears and Livy Wolf had the other goals.
Leah Sonnenburg made two saves for the shutout win. Nebraska Christian’s Camry Porter made 22 saves.
Bethany (1-0) will host Bethel on Wednesday.
Men’s soccer: Bethany started the season with an 8-0 victory over Nebraska Christian at Caswell North.
Max Busch finished with three goals. Joao Bastos, Jonny Sehloff, Noah Gernander, Jeannot Mutombo and Brady Nelson scored the other goals.
Bethany had 21 shots on goal. Moritz Bruns made two saves for the shutout.
The Vikings (1-0) will host Bethel at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cross country: Sarah Presler took 21st and the Bethany women were seventh at the nine-team Twin Cities Twilight meet. Presler ran the 3-mile run in 19:24.9.
In the 4-mile men’s race, Bethany’s Stefan Prince took 29th with a time of 22:33.0. The Vikings finished ninth as a team.
Gustavus
Volleyball: The Gusties opened the season at the Elmhurst (Illinois) tournament and won a pair of matches, defeating host Elmhurst 3-1 and Augustana 3-1.
In the first match, Kate Holtan had 13 kills and 23 digs, and Annalee Olson-Sola had 12 in the 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 victory. Mitaya Johnson had 28 assists. Hailey Embacher had 21 digs.
In the second match, Holtan had 15 kills, and Embacher had 19 digs in the 17-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21 win. Johnson had 28 assists.
Gustavus (2-0) will play Aurora and North Central today.
Men’s soccer: Cole Schwartz had a hat trick and assisted on another goal as the Gusties defeated Cornell 5-0 in their season-opener at Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Nolan Garvin and Matt Gibbons scored the other Gustavus goals. Raphael Cattelin had two assists.
The Gusties outshot the Rams 13-9, and Wesley Sanders made four saves in his first collegiate start to get the shutout win in goal.
Gustavus will play again Thursday against Martin Luther in New Ulm.
Women’s soccer: The Gusties (1-0) opened the season with a 1-0 loss to Carthage at Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Libby Snyder scored the game’s lone goal in the 51st minute. Carthage outshot Gustavus 19-7. Gusties goalkeeper Ashley Becker made five saves.
The Gusties (0-1) will play again on Sunday against Loras at Dubuque, Iowa.
Men’s golf: Gustavus lost a dual meet with St. Thomas at the Le Sueur Country Club. The Gusties shot a 10-over 290, and the Tommies fired a 6-under 274.
Gustavus’ Ben Hauge shot an even-par 70 to tie for fourth place.
