The Free Press
MINNEAPOLIS — It was a record-setting day for the Bethany Lutheran men’s and women’s soccer teams on Wednesday.
The men set a school record for goals in a game, defeating North Central 10-0 in a UMAC match. The women won 4-1, as junior Maddie Perry tied her own BLC single-game record for goals, scoring all four.
For the men, the previous goals record was eight set on Aug. 31 in a win over Nebraska Christian.
The victory also qualified the Vikings for the UMAC tournament for the first time since 2015.
Max Busch scored three goals. Marcel Campabadal and Samuel Duran each had two goals. Joao Bastos, Luuk Oosterbosch and Kalto Sawada had the other goals.
Goalkeeper Philip Ronza made two saves for the shutout.
Bethany (11-5, 4-2 in UMAC) plays Saturday at St. Scholastica.
For the women, Perry scored four goals for the second game in a row, also accomplishing the feat on Saturday against Northland.
Mindy Pitzner had an assist for the Vikings, and goalkeeper Zoe Kinakin made three saves.
Bethany (8-7, 4-2) plays Saturday at St. Scholastica.
MSU’s Frank honored
Minnesota State women’s hockey goaltender Calla Frank was named WCHA Rookie of the Week for her play in Saturday’s 3-3 tie with Ohio State.
Frank officially made 39 saves through the first overtime and also kept the Buckeyes scoreless in 3-on-3 overtime before helping the Mavericks win the shootout by stopping three of four shots.
The Mavericks play Friday and Saturday at St. Cloud State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.