Superior, Wis. — The Bethany Lutheran women’s golf team set the 18-hole record with a score 382, breaking the previous mark of 385 at the Twin Ports Collegiate Saturday.
Bethany placed fifth at the tournament with a score of 817.
Hayley Thompson set both the 18-hole record at 82, along with the 36-hole tournament record at 196. She finished fifth in the tournament.
The Vikings will be back on the course for the UMAC preview Thursday at Pebble Creek golf course in Becker.
Men’s golf: The Vikings took sixth with a score of 670 at the Twin Ports Collegiate Saturday in Superior, Wis.
Noah Fick tied for 17th with a score of 161. Gabriel Stoesz tied for 31st at 166.
The Vikings will be at the UMAC preview Thursday at Pebble Creek golf course in Becker.
Volleyball: Bethany split a pair of matches Saturday in Ripon, Wis.
The Vikings fell 3-0 to Dominican. Set scores were 25-11, 25-20, 25-18.
Megan Rutt had eight kills and three blocks.
Bethany beat Finlandia University 3-0. The Vikings won 25-17, 25-15, 25-14.
Rutt finished with 10 kills. Veeva Lee had 21 digs. Brittany Sanders added 14 set assists.
The Vikings (2-1) will host Carleton Wednesday.
Gustavus
Volleyball: The Gustavus Adolphus volleyball team won a pair of matches at the Elmhurst Tournament.
The Gusties beat Aurora 3-0. Set scores were 25-15, 25-23, 25-19.
Kate Holtan and Sarah Elliott each had 10 kills. Kaylyn Johnston finished with 22 set assists. Hailey Embacher added 14 digs.
GAC beat North Central 3-1. Set scores were 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19.
Elliott and Rhyan Herrmann each had 10 kills. Embacher posted 21 digs. Johnston added 12 digs.
The Gusties (4-0) will be at the Loras Invite Friday in Dubuque, Iowa.
