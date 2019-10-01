The Free Press
ST. PAUL — Max Busch scored four goals and the Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer team defeated Northwestern 5-2 in a UMAC match on Tuesday.
Busch scored the Vikings’ first four goals. Luuk Oosterbosch scored the other. Samuel Duran had two assists.
Bethany had seven shots on goal to Northwestern’s four.
Vikings goalkeeper Moritz Bruns made two saves.
Bethany (8-2) will play Saturday at Minnesota Morris.
Women’s soccer: Northwestern put 24 shots on goal and defeated the Vikings 6-0 at St. Paul.
Bethany goaltender Zoe Kinakin made 18 saves as Northwestern attempted 32 shots to Bethany’s four.
Bethany (5-5) plays Saturday at Minnesota Morris.
Gustavus
Men’s soccer: Lionel Vang scored the game’s lone goal in Augsburg’s 1-0 victory over the Gusties in Minneapolis.
Gustavus goalkeeper Wesley Sanders had seven saves. Gustavus was shut out on six shots on goal.
The Gusties (7-2) hosts St. Olaf on Saturday.
Minnesota State
Women’s golf: The Mavericks finished fourth at the 16-team Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate Tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Cog Hill Golf Club in Lemont, Illinois.
The Mavericks finished with 655 strokes (332-323).
Alissa Carlson led MSU with an 81-77—158 and finished in 10th place. Faith Krause (82-83—165) finished tied for 21st.
Northeastern State won the tournament with 623 strokes.
