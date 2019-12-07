The Free Press
PRIOR LAKE — No. 2 Minnesota’s Sydney Scobee shut out Minnesota State on 18 shots in a 4-0 nonconference women’s hockey meeting in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Saturday.
Taylor Heise had a goal and an assist for the Gophers. Madeline Wethington, Emily Oden and Amy Potomak had the other goals.
Mavericks goaltender Abigail Levy finished with 22 saves.
Minnesota State (7-10-2) will host Lindenwood next Saturday to start a two-game nonconference series.
Women’s track and field: Katie Taylor set a school record in the weight throw for the Mavericks in their first indoor meet of the season at Myers Field House. Her throw was 19.66 meters. Taylor also won the shot put with a throw of 13.91 meters
Makayla Jackson won the 60-meter dash in 7.5 seconds, while Ja’Cey Simmons took the 200 in 24.72.
MSU’s 4x400 relay team of Rose Gaye, Mackenzie Woodard, Tyarra English-Paulson and Simmons won in 4:04.32.
Teya Langston was the winner in the high jump (1.65 meters), Jackson took the long jump (5.78) and Abu-Youm was first in the triple jump (11.75).
Christine Dennison was the pole vault winner (3.5).
Men’s track and field: The Mavericks won eight events in their first meet of the indoor season at Myers Field House.
In the short sprints, Logan Bristol won the 60-meter hurdles (8.1 second), Bryant Brown took the 100-meter dash (6.82), and Josh Phelps was first in the 200 (22.06).
The 4x400 relay comprised of Nick Durnin, Cornelius Bright, Ethan Buckles, and Kayleb Twomey won with a time of 3:23.94.
In the field events, Mark McPherson took the pole vault (4.55 meters), Connor McCormick finished first in the weight throw (17.99) and Deveyonn Brown won the long jump (2.15).
Gustavus
Women’s hockey: Kristina Press scored two goals as the No. 4 Gusties defeated St. Mary’s 5-1 in an MIAC game at the Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Hailey Holland had a goal and an assist. Jamie Byrne and Molly McHugh had the other goals.
Gustavus scored four goals in the first period. The Gusties outshot the Cardinals 38-4. Emilia Helms-Leslie got the win in goal.
Gustavus (8-0-1, 5-0-1 in MIAC) plays Wednesday at Wisconsin-River Falls.
Men’s hockey: St. Mary’s Kyle Meeh scored at 3:29 of overtime, and the Gusties fell 5-4 in an MIAC game at Winona.
The Cardinals led 3-0, but Gustavus came back to take a 4-3 lead with 7:20 remaining in regulation. St. Mary’s tied it up less than 3 1/2 minutes later.
Caleb Anderson scored two goals for the Gusties. Connor Clemons had two assists. J.P. Eykyn and Dan Sandvig had the other goals. Robbie Goor made 24 saves.
Gustavus (5-5-0, 2-2-0) plays St. Scholastica Friday at Duluth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.