MANKATO — A fourth-quarter rally came up short, and Minnesota State lost 78-75 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
It was the Mavericks' first home loss.
The No. 5-ranked Mavericks led 21-18 after the first quarter, but a 10-0 run late in the second quarter put the No. 23 Bulldogs up 45-37 at halftime. Duluth increased the lead to 68-54 after three quarters.
The Mavericks used a 19-2 run to start the fourth quarter, leading 73-70 with 2:40 to play. The lead changed three times in the final minute before the Mavericks' last 3-pointer was wide.
Destinee Bursch led Minnesota State with 15 points and six assists, and Joey Batt added 14 points. Natalie Bremer had 10 points and four steals.
The Mavericks (12-2, 8-2 in Northern Sun) plays at Minnesota Crookston on Friday.
Women's hockey: Minnesota State extended its winning streak to four games with a 5-2 nonconference win against Lindenwood
Brooke Bryant had two goals and an assist to lead the Mavericks, and Kelsey King added two assists.
Jessica Boland, Alexis Paddington and Whitney Tuttle also scored goals for Minnesota State.
Alexa Berg stopped 24 shots.
The Mavericks (11-11) play St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's basketball: Jordan Schommer hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points in the Gusties' 91-80 MIAC loss to Carleton at Gus Young Court.
Spencer Swanson added 15 points, and Evan Wieker had 12 points and nine rebounds. Wyatt Olson had 10 points and six rebounds.
Gustavus (5-8, 5-3 in MIAC) hosts St. Scholastica on Wednesday.
Women's basketball: Anna Sanders and Emma Kniefel each scored 16 points as the Gusties won 75-40 in a MIAC game at home.
The Gusties made 11 3-pointers, with Sanders hitting four. Grace Benz added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Gustavus (9-2, 6-2 in MIAC) plays St. Scholastica on Wednesday at Duluth.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Bethany started the game with a 15-0 run, led 51-17 at halftime and defeated Martin Luther 103-48 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Drew Sagedahl led Bethany with 16 points, and Riley Ashburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jax Madson and Justn Schrupp each scored 11. Sagedahl, Madson and Schrupp each made three 3-pointers.
Bethany (12-2, 3-0 in UMAC) plays at North Central on Friday.
Women's basketball: Ashley Schindele scored 21 points to help the Vikings defeat Martin Luther 82-60 in a UMAC home game.
Sara Kottke added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Skylar Cotten had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Alexis Cloyd had 10 points.
The Vikings shot 42.3% from the field, despite making only 4 of 27 from 3-point range.
Bethany (4-10, 2-1) plays at North Central on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.