The Free Press
KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team had a three-point halftime lead over No. 10 Missouri Southern State but fell 74-69 on the second day of the NSIC/MIAA crossover.
Corvon Seales led the Mavericks with 19 points. Ryland Holt had 15 points and five rebounds, and Kevin Krieger finished with 13 points.
The Mavericks shot 40.6% from the field and were 13 for 30 from 3-point range.
Cam Martin led the Lions with 22 points.
The Mavericks (0-2) will play its home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday against St. Cloud State.
Volleyball: The Mavericks were swept in an NSIC road match by No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, falling 25-18, 25-23, 25-11.
Morgan Olson and Jessica Nelson each had 11 kills and two blocks for the Mavericks. Dana Schindler had 21 assists. Mara Quam finished with 11 digs, and Alivia Gabe had 10 digs.
The Mavericks (16-10, 9-9 in NSIC) will host Bemidji State at 6 p.m. Friday.
Cross-country: The Minnesota State women placed sixth at the 34-team NCAA Division II Central Region Championship in Joplin, Mo.
The Mavericks had 204 points, while first-place Augustana finished with 41 points.
The Mavericks were led by junior Carissa Weyenberg, who finished 23rd in with a time of 22:06.90.
The Minnesota State men finished 17th, led by freshman Tanner Maier, who finished with a 40th-place time of 32:00.15.
Missouri Southern won the 29-team meet with 52 points. The Mavericks had 462 points.
Gustavus
Women’s hockey: Hailey Holland’s goal at 13:19 of the first period stood as the only goal the Gusties needed in a 1-0 nonconference home victory over Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Goaltender Francesca Gerardi stopped 19 shots for her second consecutive shutout.
The Gusties outshot the Blugolds 23-19.
Gustavus (3-0-0) will play at St. Catherine on Friday
Men’s hockey: Freshman goaltender Justin Damon had a 33-save shutout as the Gusties defeated Wisconsin-Stout in a nonconference game in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Tyler Rock had a goal and an assists and Logan Norman also scored a goal. Stout outshot Gustavus 33-27.
Gustavus (3-1-0) will host Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday.
Bethany
Women’s basketball: Abby Olson had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings opened the season with a 73-56 nonconference victory over St. Olaf.
Hanna Geistfeld scored 23 points to lead all scorers, and Skylar Cotten had 10 points. Kenlie Pytleski pulled down 11 rebounds.
Bethany (1-0) will host Carleton on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.