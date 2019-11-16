The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State volleyball team concluded its season on Saturday with a three-set sweep of Minnesota Crookston in an NSIC match at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks won 25-17, 25-16, 25-8.
It was the final match for seniors Anissa Janzig, Ashton Lee, Morgan Olson and Haley Shimon.
Olson led the Mavericks (18-10, 11-9 in NSIC) with 14 kills. Jessica Nelson had nine. Dana Schindler had 37 assists, and Mara Quam finished with 21 digs.
On Thursday, Olson and Quam were named All-NSIC, with Olson earning first-team honors and Quam named to the second team.
Women’s hockey: Trailing No. 2 Wisconsin 3-0 after two periods, the Mavericks scored twice in the third but were unable to complete the comeback in the WCHA game at Madison, Wisconsin.
Tristen Truax and Emily Antony scored goals for the Mavericks, and goaltender Abigail Levy stopped 32 shots, 28 in the first and second periods.
The Mavericks put 27 shots on Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell.
McKenzie Sederberg, Brittyn Fleming and Mariah Gardner had assists for Minnesota State, which had its six-game unbeaten streak and four-game win streak snapped.
Minnesota State (6-5-2, 2-5-2 in WCHA) and Wisconsin will play again at 3:07 p.m. Sunday.
Gustavus
Men’s soccer: The Gusties opened the NCAA tournament with a 3-2 victory over Colorado College at North Park University in Chicago.
Cole Schwartz and Scott Heinen scored first-half goals for Gustavus, which led 2-1 at the break. Cody Billins made it 3-1 in the 57th minute. Matt Gibbons had two assists.
The Tigers outshot the Gusties 11-8. Gusties goalkeeper Wesley Sanders made three saves.
Gustavus will play North Park at 3 p.m. today.
Women’s hockey: Emily Olson’s goal at 1:30 of the second period stood as the game-winner, as the Gusties defeated St. Catherine 2-1 in an MIAC game at St. Peter.
Clara Billings gave Gustavus a 1-0 lead at 8:31 of the first period. The Wildcats’ Emilee Anderson tied it less than a minute later.
Gustavus had a 42-14 shot advantage. Goalie Francesca Gerardi stopped 13 shots for the win.
The Gusties (5-0-0, 2-1-0 in MIAC) will play Friday at Augsburg.
Men’s hockey: Wisconsin-River Falls goalie Kade Phipps stopped 39 shots, and the Falcons defeated the Gusties 2-1 at St. Peter.
Goals by Sam Anzai and Cayden Cahill gave UWRF a 2-0 lead before Nick Klishko scored in the third period from Connor Clemons and Caleb Anderson. Gusties goalie Justin Damon made 28 saves.
The Gusties (3-3-0) will host Augsburg on Friday.
Women’s basketball: Caitlin Rorman scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists in the Gusties’ 84-53 season-opening victory over Luther at St. Peter.
The Gusties led 15-10 after the first quarter but outscored the Norse 25-8 in the second quarter for a 40-18 halftime lead.
Anna Sanders scored 10 points for Gustavus, who had 11 players get in the scoring column.
Gustavus (1-0) will play Martin Luther on Tuesday at New Ulm.
Men’s basketball: Logan Rezac scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Gusties in an 83-71 nonconference loss to Northwestern at St. Paul.
Nolan Malo had 19 points and seven rebounds for Gustavus.
Northwestern, which had three players with 19 points apiece, led 37-28 at halftime.
Gustavus (0-2) will host Macalester on Saturday.
Cross country: The Gustavus women were sixth and the men placed seventh at the NCAA Central Region men’s championship in Waverly, Iowa.
In the women’s race, Tierney Winter of Waterville placed sixth with a time of 22:39.2 to earn a spot at the NCAA championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. She was all-region, along with 28th-place Kourtney Kulseth (23:35.2).
Iliana Ramon was 38th (23:51.7), Mackinzee Miest was 56th (24:22.9) and Lily Engebretson was 66th (24:37.7).
In the men’s race, Andrew Stumbo finished ninth with a time of 25:50.3 and will wait to hear if he earns a spot in the NCAA championships. Stumbo and Garet Grant, who took 14th (26:01.9), earned all-region honors.
Ben Wicklund was 51st (26:46.3), Noah Johnson was 74th (27:14.7) and Jeremy Gilbertson was 82nd (27:24.8).
Bethany
Women’s basketball: Kenlie Pytleski and Abby Olson each scored 17 points as the Vikings defeated Macalester 88-62 in a nonconference game in Mankato.
Olson had nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Bethany, and Pytlesk grabbed eight boards. Hanna Geistfeld had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Laura Ellinghuvsen scored 11 points.
The Vikings (3-0) will host Waldorf on Monday.
Men’s basketball: Trenton Krueger scored 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Vikings in an 82-77 nonconference loss to St. Olaf at Northfield.
Bethany led 36-34 at halftime.
Cire Mayfield had 17 points, and Brian Smith scored 14 for the Vikings.
Bethany (1-2) will host Luther on Wednesday.
Cross country: Jakin Anderson was the Vikings’ top finisher at the NCAA Central Region men’s championship.
The Belle Plaine native played 136th with a time of 28:35.1. Stefan Prince was 155th (29:12.6), and Ryan McCue was 184th (31:21.6).
For the women’s team, Sarah Presler placed 120th (25:47.8), Cianna Hoppe was 134th (26:04.3) and Chloe Kuhlman was 151st (26:34.2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.