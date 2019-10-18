The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s hockey team’s first try at 3-on-3 hockey will go down as a memorable one.
Kelsey King’s goal at 2:24 of the second overtime Friday afternoon gave the Mavericks a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Ohio State in a WCHA game at the Mankato Civic Center.
Officially, the result of the game is a 1-1 overtime tie. However, starting this season, the WCHA is using a second, 3-on-3 overtime to try to break a stalemate before going to a shootout for an extra point in the conference standings.
It was the first 3-on-3 overtime game in WCHA history.
Claire Butorac scored MSU’s other goal, tying the game at 13:01 of the second period. Brooke Bryant and Madison Oelkers assisted. It was Butorac’s first goal of the season.
Ohio State’s Madison Bizal opened the scoring at 4:25 of the first period.
Mavericks goaltender Abigail Levy stopped 34 of 35 shots in regulation and the first overtime. She stopped three more shots in overtime. The Mavericks put 27 shots on Andrea Braendli.
Minnesota State (2-4-1, 0-4-1 in WCHA) and Ohio State will play again at 2:07 p.m. today.
Women’s soccer: MSU extended it’s winning streak to four games with a 7-0 victory over Minnesota Crookston at The Pitch.
Allie Williams scored three goals for the Mavericks, while Jenny Vetter scored twice. Nadia Lowery and Julia Nellis also scored. Taylor Barzowski finished with two assists.
Mackenzie Rath made one save for the shutout in goal. The Mavericks outshot the Golden Eagles 11-1.
MSU (10-2, 7-2) hosts Bemidji State at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Pitch.
Volleyball: Morgan Olson led the MSU offense with 15 kills in a 3-0 win over Mary in Bismarck, N.D.
Scores were 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.
Dana Schindler finished with 30 assists and 12 digs. Jessica Nelson added 10 kills.
MSU (13-5) plays Minot State at noon today in Minot, N.D.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: The Gusties got a 3-0 home victory over Bethel 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.
Kate Holtan finished with 15 kills and six digs. Hailey Embacher led the defense with 23 digs. Annalee Olson-Sola added 10 kills.
GAC (12-12, 5-2) plays Concordia at 7 p.m. Friday in Moorhead.
