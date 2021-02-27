MANKATO -- Denisha Cartwright won a pair of events as the Minnesota State women's track and field team won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor championship Saturday, edging Augustana by 23 points at Myers Field House.
Cartwright won the 200-meter dash in 24.47 and the 60 hurdles in 8.41, which is the best in Division II.
Makayla Jackson defended her conference championship title in the long jump at 18-10 1/2.
Baseball
The Mavericks split a doubleheader at Missouri-St. Louis, losing 3-2 and winning 10-2.
In the 3-2 loss, Cam Kline was the losing pitcher, despite only surrendering three earned runs over 7 1/3 innings. Ben Livorsi and Jack Waletich each had two hits.
Teddy Petersen led the way in MSU's victory, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Mitch Frederick also had two hits for the Mavericks. Collin Denk pitched five scoreless innings to get the win.
MSU (2-1) plays at Missouri-St. Louis again Sunday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's basketball: Betsy Schoenrock had 13 points off the bench, helping the Gusties down Concordia 74-42 in a MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Marisa Gustafson and Caitlin Rorman each scored 11 points, and Paige Richert grabbed 10 rebounds.
Gustavus (3-0, 3-0 in MIAC) plays Monday at home against Bethel.
Men's basketball: Gustavus built a 38-21 lead by halftime to win the MIAC game at Moorhead.
Peter Lundquist had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Kaleb Feahn scored 22. Benji Lundberg had eight rebounds and six assists.
Gustavus had a 44-22 advantage in rebounding and shot 52.6%.
The Gusties (2-2, 2-1) play at Bethel on Monday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Bethany led by 12 at halftime but allowed 52 points in the second half of an 83-80 loss to St. Scholastica in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Brian Smith had 21 points and 11 assists, and Hunter Nielsen added 20 points and eight rebounds. Jerret Utpadel scored 11 points, one more than Jusin Schrupp.
The Vikings made only 3 of 18 from 3-point range.
Bethany (4-3, 3-3 in UMAC) plays in the conference tournament on Thursday.
Women's basketball: Hanna Geistfeld scored 33 points to help the Vikings win the UMAC game at Duluth.
Geistfeld was 10 of 13 from the field and 13 of 16 at the free-throw line. Natasha Young had nine points and nine rebounds.
Bethahy trailed 36-23 at halftime but outscored St. Scholastica 24-9 in the third quarter.
Bethany (5-1, 5-1) plays in the UMAC tournament Thursday.
Softball: Brynja Mielke's two-run walkoff double in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Bethany a split of the nonconference doubleheader against Wisconsin-River Falls at the Maverick All-Sports Dome. UWRF won the opener 4-2, with the Vikings gaining their first win of the season in the second game 4-3.
In the first game, Zoe Kinakin had two hits, and Liz Milam had a hit and RBI.
Kinakin had two hits and an RBI in Game 2, and Miliam had another hit and RBI. Kassidy Cunningham pitched all eight innings, allowing six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Bethany (1-5) hosts Buena Vista in a doubleheader at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
