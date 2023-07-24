The Free Press
MANKATO — Cory McCracken has been hired as an assistant coach for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, head coach Luke Strand announced Monday.
McCracken is the third assistant Strand has hired since taking over. Troy Ward and Keith Paulsen will join McCracken on Strand’s staff.
“Cory brings experience as a head coach as well as a tremendous background in player development and recruiting,” Strand said in a press release. “His knowledge base of the player pool is second to none and he is familiar with our teaching and methods. I am excited for Cory to get on board and help our program continue to move forward.”
McCracken, a Wisconsin-Green Bay graduate, has been the head coach for Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay since 2006. He was the 2012 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Coach of the Year, and won championships with the program in 2012 and 2016. NDA produced four NHL draft picks and 18 Division I players under McCracken.
“I want to thank Coach Strand for the opportunity to join a tremendous hockey program and be a part of this staff,” McCracken said in the release. “Minnesota State has a long history of excellence on and off the ice. This is a special place, and I am humbled to be part of this great program. I am excited to join the Mankato community and begin to work with the players in our program.”
McCracken has also been the director of player development for the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers since 2022.
Snelson joins MSU athletics
Charlie Snelson, a 2015 Minnesota State graduate, has been hired as MSU’s assistant director of athletics/director of athletic communications, director of athletics Kevin Buisman announced Monday.
Snelson, a Mankato native, has spent the last three years as the director of athletic communications at Michigan Tech.
“We are excited about this opportunity to bring Charlie home,” Buisman said in a press release. “He is a very talented young man, with quite an array of experiences. In addition to being an excellent communicator, Charlie possesses additional skills in video, digital, and social media platforms that will continue to enhance and grow the operation.”
At Tech, Snelson was the primary contact for football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s tennis.
He spent two years at Montana State Billings prior to his time at Tech, where he was the interim director of communications in 2019-20 and the assistant director of communications for a year. Snelson won the 2020 District 7 CoSIDA Fred E. Stabley Writing Contest in the category of Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion.
