KANSAS CITY, MO. — Cameron Kirksey scored 27 points for the Minnesota State men’s basketball team on Friday, but the Mavericks dropped their season-opener, falling 78-71 in overtime to Washburn in the NSIC/MIAA Crossover.
The Mavericks trailed 33-24 at halftime but outscored the Ichabods 38-29 in the second half to force the extra time.
Kevin Krieger scored 14 points for MSU and reached 1,000 points for his career, the 41st player do hit the milestone in Mavericks history. He also had eight rebounds.
Kelby Kramer had five points but pulled down 18 rebounds and blocked eight shots, tying a school record, set by Chirs Whitfield in 2006. Kramer’s rebound total was the highest for an MSU player since Atila Santos had 21 in a game in 2008.
Jamal Nixon had 10 boards and five assists.
The Mavericks will play No. 10 Missouri Southern at noon today.
Women’s soccer: The No. 13 Minnesota State women’s hockey team fell 1-0 to No. 20 Concordia-St. Paul on the final day of the regular season at The Pitch in Mankato.
The win gave the Golden Bears the NSIC regular-season championship. It was the their first-ever victory over the Mavericks (15-3, 12-3 in NSIC), who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.
After a scoreless first half, Concordia’s Katie Anderson scored the game’s lone goal in the 75th minute. Minnesota State goalkeeper Alexa Rabune made three saves and lost for the first time since Sept. 29.
Minnesota State will host Mary in the first round of the NSIC tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Volleyball: Morgan Olson had 24 kills and Jessica Nelson had 12 as the Mavericks went on the road and defeated No. 8 St. Cloud State in five sets.
Minnesota State won the NSIC match 10-25, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 15-11.
Dana Schindler had 29 assists for the Mavericks. Micayla Porter had 17 assists. Mara Quam led the way defensively with 28 digs. Alivia Garbe had 17 digs.
The Mavericks (16-9, 9-8 in NSIC) will play at 2 p.m. today at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth.
Gustavus
Men’s basketball: The Gusties dropped their season opener, falling 96-73 to Buena Vista in a nonconference game on Gus Young Court.
Tim Jeffries led the winners with 20 points, and Michael Demers had 18.
Gustavus was led by Isaac Douglas and Logan Rezac, each with 13 points. Jake Guse had nine points and eight rebounds.
Buena Vista led 42-36 at halftime.
The Gusties (0-1-0) will play Nov. 16 against Northwestern in St. Paul.
Women’s hockey: Jordyn Peterson scored two goals and goalie Francesca Gerardi had an 11-save shuout as the Gusties defeated Concordia-Wisconsin 5-0 in a nonconference game at the Don Roberts Ice Rink in St. Peter.
Stephanie Anderson had a goal and an assist. Kristen Cash and Jamie Byrne had the other goals.
The Gusties had 41 shots on goal, but led 1-0 after two periods, thanks to Concordia goalie Annalina Van Hercke, who had 25 saves in the first 40 minutes.
Gustavus (2-0-0) hosts Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 2 p.m. today.
Men’s hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin-Stevens Points scored two goals in the third period, including an empty-netter to pull away from the visiting Gusties and win 4-2.
Gustavus starting goaltender Robbie Goor made 24 saves, and Justin Damon stopped 17 in relief as the Pointers had a 45-18 shot advantage.
Caleb Anderson and Connor Clemons each had a goal and an assist for Gustavus. Clemons’ goal with 1:44 left in the second period tied the game at 2-all.
Gustavus (2-1-0) plays at 7 p.m. today at Wisconsin-Stout.
Bethany
Men’s basketball: Trenton Krueger finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings in a wild 105-103 season-opening home victory.
Brian Smith made a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to give Bethany the win. Smith finished with 14 points and six assists.
Cire Mayfield had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Kaden Vaughn scored 18 points. Jared Milinkovich added 13 points and nine rebounds.
The Vikings (1-0) host Buena Vista at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
