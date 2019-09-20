The Free Press
WINONA — Dakota Wendell scored a goal and assisted on another as the third-ranked Minnesota State soccer team opened Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Friday with a 3-0 victory over Winona State.
Brynn Desens and Alesha Duccini scored first-half goals for the Mavericks. Wendell assisted on Desens’ goal. Nadia Lowery assisted on Duccini’s goal.
Wendell made it 3-0 in the second half.
The Mavericks put 19 shots on goal with 33 attempted shots. The Warriors had five shots on goal. Alexa Rabune stopped them all for MSU’s fourth straight shutout to start the season.
Minnesota State (4-0) will play Upper Iowa on Sunday at Fayette, Iowa.
Volleyball: Alivia Garbe had 17 kills and 11 digs to lead the Mavericks to a 3-1 NSIC victory at Bemidji State. The Mavericks won 12-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.
Morgan Olson finished with 15 kills for the winners. Dana Schindler had 38 assists.
The Mavericks (8-1) will play today at Minnesota Crookston.
Bethany
Volleyball: Megan Rutt had 12 kills as the Vikings defeated Martin Luther 3-0 at Mankato. Bethany won 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.
Kasidy Cacka had eight kills, and Alexis Morsching had five kills and a career-high 10 digs for the winners.
Veeva Lee led the defense with 14 digs. Brittany Sanders had a career-high 32 set assists.
Kati Aguilar led the Knights with 10 kills.
Bethany (5-9) will travel to Storm Lake, Iowa, today to play Buena Vista.
Gustavus
Volleyball: The Gusties’ comeback came up short as they fell in five sets in an MIAC match at Ausburg.
Augsburg won 26-24, 25-16, 17-25, 18-25, 15-11.
Kate Holtan had 16 kills for Gustavus, and Sarah Elliott had 12. Kaylyn Johnston had 28 assists, and Mitaya Johnson added 17. Hailey Embacher finished with 26 digs.
Lexi Lang had 21 kills for the Auggies.
Gustavus (7-7) will host St. Olaf on Thursday.
