MELBOURNE, FLA — The Minnesota State baseball team had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 4-3 loss to Florida Tech Tuesday.
The Panthers had an early 4-0 lead through four innings, but the Mavericks responded with a three-run fifth.
Hunter Ranweiler had an RBI single, which was followed by a two-run triple by Cam Kline. MSU had the bases loaded with two outs later in the inning, but was unable to break through. They left 11 runners on base in the game.
Ranweiler went 3 for 4, while Kline also had a pair of hits. Jon Ludwig took the loss on the mound, surrendering four runs and five hits over 6.2 innings of work.
The Mavericks (7-4) will play Wayne State at 3:30 p.m. today in Davenport, Fla.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: The Vikings dropped a pair of games to Illinois Wesleyan and Sul Ross St. in Tucson, Ariz.
Bethany fell to Wesleyan 20-3 in a five inning game.
Taylor Kottke was 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Morgan Mashlan was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Vikings fell 6-5 to Sul Ross St., with all of the games’ 11 runs coming in the first two innings.
Anna Hoffman and Tara George each went 2 for 4. Haylee Sobrero was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kassidy Cunningham took the loss in the circle for Bethany. George added three shutout innings in relief.
The Vikings (5-9) play Dickinson and Baldwin Wallace in a doubleheader Thursday.
