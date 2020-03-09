CLERMONT, FLA. — The Minnesota State softball team won its fifth and sixth consecutive games on Monday as it continued the NTC Spring Games.
The Mavericks defeated Wayne State 3-1 and Concord 3-1.
Minnesota State used a three-run fourth inning to win the first game. Sydney Nielsen, Hannah Hastings and Kayla Moky each finished 2 for 3. Hastings had a double and scored a run. Carly Esselman had an RBI.
Mackenzie Ward pitched the first three innings, allowing two hits, striking out five and walking one. Katie Bracken went the rest of the way and got the win, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Against Concord, Nielsen hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Emma Schifferle had an RBI double in the sixth. Hailey Forshee and Moky each went 2 for 3. McKayla Armbruster went the distance for the win, allowing one run on six hits with four strikeouts.
The Mavericks (13-3) play Lock Haven at 1:30 p.m. today and Pitt Johnstown at 3:45 p.m.
Baseball: The Mavericks won their fifth straight game on Monday, defeating Sioux Falls at Sanford, Florida.
Cam Kline went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Werner went 2 for 6 with three RBIs, and Teddy Petersen was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Collin Denk got the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts over six sinnings.
Minnesota State (7-3) plays Florida Tech at 3 p.m. today at Melbourne, Florida.
Bethany
Softball: The Vikings defeated Baldwin Wallace 9-3 and lost to No. 1 Texas Lutheran 8-0 in five innings on Monday at Tuscon, Arizona.
In the first game, Anna Hoffman went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kaylee Monk was 2 for 4 with two RBIs as part of a seven-run seventh inning.
Tara George got the win, pitching three hitless innings of relief for Kassidy Cunningham.
In the second game, Zoe Kinakin had two of Bethany's four hits. Cunningham allowed six runs on eight hits over 2 2/3 innings for the loss.
Bethany (5-7) plays Illinois Wesleyan and Sul Ross State starting at noon today.
Baseball: Bethany dropped a pair of games to Northwestern (Iowa) on Monday at Tuscon, Arizona, falling 5-4 in eight innings and 9-7.
In the first game, the Vikings' Reed Brown had an RBI triple, and reliever Logan Nissen took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts after replacing Dallas McBroom.
In the second game, Zach Diaz was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Tommy Gannon hit a two-run single. R.J. Brothen took the loss in relief of starter Matt Wood.
The Vikings (0-4) play a doubleheader against Marian starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
