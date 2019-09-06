The Free Press
MIAMI — Morgan
Olson racked up 46 kills over two matches, leading the Minnesota State volleyball team to a pair of season-opening victories at the Barry University Classic.
The Mavericks defeated American International 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 and followed that up with a 25-20, 26-24, 19-25, 20-25, 15-11 win over St. Leo.
In the first match, Olson had 18 kills and six blocks. Alivia Garbe added eight kills, and Ashton Lee had seven. Setter Dana Schindler finished with 35 assists, and Mara Quam led the defense with 13 digs.
In the second match, Olson had a career-high 28 kills, Garbe had 18, Jessica Nelson had 13 and Lee had eight. Schindler had a career-high 57 assists, and Quam finished with 22 digs.
The Mavericks (2-0) will play St. Anselm and Barry today at Miami.
Cross country: The Mavericks women’s team placed fifth and the men took ninth at the Augustana Twilight in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Allysa Reeves led the women, placing 15th in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:11.27. For the men, Tanner Maier was 34th with a 4-mile time of 20:05.23.
South Dakota won the women’s meet, and Nebraska won the men’s meet.
Bethany
Cross country: The men placed second and the women took third at the BLC Viking Invitational at Land of Memories Park.
Martin Luther won the men’s meet with 20 points, Bethany was second with 40 and Crown was third with 72.
Stefan Prince led the Vikings, taking second place with a time of 29:36.2. Benjamin Tweit was sixth in 30:39.2, and Anthony Knode was eighth in 31:04.7.
Crown won the women’s meet with 31 points, followed by Martin Luther with 47 and Bethany with 48.
The Vikings’ Sarah Presler was second in 25:10.5. Cianna Hoppe was fifth in 27:12.6, and Chloe Kuhlman was sixth in 27:27.9.
Volleyball: The Vikings fell 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 to St. Olaf and 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 to Hamline at the Macalester Invitational in St. Paul.
Bethany’s Megan Rutt had 11 kills against the Oles and nine against the Pipers.
Bethany will play Central and Macalester today.
Gustavus
Volleyball: The No. 11 Gusties dropped two matches at the Loras Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa, falling in five sets to to Wartburg and in four to Loras.
Kate Holtan had 15 kills and 16 digs for Gustavus and Sarah Elliott had 13 kills in the 16-25, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11 loss in the first match. Kaylyn Johnston had 42 set assists.
In the 25-19, 17-25, 28-26, 25-21 loss to the host school, Holtan and Elliott each had 13 kills. Hailey Embacher had 17 digs, and Johnston had 23 assists.
Gustavus (4-2) will play Washington University and St. Norbert today.
