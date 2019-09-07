The Free Press
MIAMI — The Minnesota State volleyball team split a pair of matches on Saturday at the Barry University Classic, defeating St. Anselm and falling to No. 16 Barry 3-0.
Against St. Anselm, the Mavericks won 25-21, 25-18, 25-19, getting 15 kills from Morgan Olson and 13 kills and 14 digs from Alivia Garbe.
Ashton Lee had seven blocks. Lauren Lowry had 16 assists, and Mara Quam finished with 15 digs.
Against Barry, MSU fell 25-15, 25-17, 25-22, as Garbe finished with nine kills and 11 digs, and Olson had seven kills. Dana Schindler set up 20 assists. Quam finished with 10 digs.
The Mavericks (3-1) will compete again Friday against Christian Brothers and Tiffin at Louisville, Kentucky.
Men’s golf: The Mavericks finished fourth at the J.R. Watkins Invitational at The Jewel in Lake City.
Senior Bryce Thompson shot rounds of 71 and 77, and his 148 total tied for 20th. Max Thrune tied for 27th with 76-74–150.
Minnesota State finished with 598 strokes. Host Winona State won with a 568.
Gustavus
Men’s soccer: Gustavus improved to 3-0 with a 7-0 victory over Crown at St. Peter.
Raphael Cattelin had a goal and an assist, and Cody Billins, Nicholas Leach, Cole Schwartz, Scott Heinen, Trace Dobson and Dvaid Jansen also scored goals. Matt Gibbons had three assists.
Wesley Sanders got the win in goal.
Women’s soccer: Luther scored two second-half goals and defeated the Gusties 2-1 at St. Peter.
Katie Ashpole scored the lone goal for Gustavus (0-3), assisted by Judith Hepburn. Gusties goalkeeper Ashley Becker made eight saves.
Volleyball: The Gusties lost twice at the Loras Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa, falling 3-0 to Washington U and 3-1 to St. Norbert.
In the 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 loss to to WashU, Kate Holtan had nine kills and nine digs. Kaylyn Johnston had 16 set assists, and Hailey Embacher had 12 digs for the Gusties (4-4).
In the 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16 loss to St. Norbert, Holton had 12 kills and 14 digs. Rhyan Herrmann finished with 11 kills, and Sydney Olson had 10. Johnston set up 37 assists, and Embacher led the defense with 27 digs.
Bethany
Women’s soccer: Maddie Perry scored both goals in the Vikings’ 2-1 victory over Faith Baptist at Ankeny, Iowa.
Leah Sonnenburg got the win in goal as Bethany improved to 2-1.
Men’s soccer: The Vikings were shut out 1-0 in a nonconference game against St. Olaf at Northfield.
The Oles outshot the Vikings (1-2) 8-3), and Tomas Gusmao scored the game’s lone goal in the 37th minute.
Volleyball: At the Macalester Invitational in St. Paul, Bethany defeated Macalester 3-1 and lost to Central 3-0.
The Vikings defeated the Scots 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17, getting eight kills from Megan Rutt.
Amia Broughten had four aces. Brittany Sanders finished with 18 assists, and Kalli Mathiasen had 15 assists. Veeva Lee had 18 digs.
Central defeated Bethany 26-20, 25-19, 25-18. Rutt had six kills and 13 digs. Mathiasen had five aces, and Sanders had 12 assists.
