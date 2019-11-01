MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s hockey team erased a two-goal deficit on Friday and extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 4-3 nonconference victory over Merrimack at the Mankato Civic Center.
“We didn’t get discouraged,” coach John Harrington said. “We battled back with four straight goals. It was a good win for us. We showed we can hang in there and play a 60-minute game.”
Mariah Gardner scored two goals in the comeback. Brooke Bryant scored short-handed, and freshman Kelsey King scored her first goal of the season.
Gardner, a junior forward, leads the Mavericks with five goals and is tied for the team lead with King with eight points. Gardner had just four points in 43 career games going into the season.
“It’s a lot different,” Gardner said. “I have good linemates who really move the puck. It’s all about team play. That’s what hockey is.”
She and her line put up six points on Friday. King also had an assist, and Emily Antony assisted on two goals.”
“Mariah’s grown a lot,” Harrington said. “Her personality’s come out more, and that’s shown up in her game, too. She’s playing with confidence. She has a great head for the game.”
After a scoreless first period, Merrimack scored twice in the first 7:21 of the second.
Bryant put MSU on the board at 11:13 of the second, and Gardner tied it less than a minute later. King and Gardner scored in the third to go up 4-2, and the Warriors added a late power-play goal with 1:54 remaining to set up a wild finish.
Goalie Abigail Levy helped hold off that late charge and finished with 19 saves. Minnesota State had 39 shots on Merrimack’s Emma Gorski.
The Mavericks are 3-0-2 in their last five games.
“I think we’re doing a lot better this season,” Gardner said. “We’re playing more as a team, and that started off the ice. We’re like a family and getting closer together.”
The Mavericks (5-4-2) and Warriors will play again at 2:07 p.m. today.
Women’s soccer: The No. 19 Mavericks defeated Augustana 2-1 at The Pitch. They’ve now won eight games in a row.
Minnesota State scored twice in the first 15 minutes and was able to hold. Jenny Vetter and Nadia Lowery scored scored for the Mavericks. Lowery added an assist.
Alexa Rabune got the win in goal, making one save.
The Mavericks (14-2-0, 11-2-0 in NSIC) will play Sunday at Wayne State.
Gustavus
Women’s hockey: Kristina Press and Clara Billings scored second-period goals for the Gusties in a 2-1 season-opening win over St. Scholastica at Duluth.
Molly McHugh finished with two assists, while Amelia Vosen also had an assist.
The Gusties outshot the Saints 35-11. Emilia Helms-Leslie made 10 saves in goal for the win.
Gustavus (1-0) hosts Concordia-Wisconsin on Friday.
Men’s hockey: The Gusties opened their season with a 5-2 win over Lawrence at Appleton, Wisconsin.
Logan Norman scored twice for Gustavus. Nick Klishko, Connor Clemons and Toby Sengvongxay also had goals. Caleb Anderson finished with three assists.
Gustavus outshot Lawrence 33-28.
The Gusties (1-0) play Lawrence again at 4 p.m. today.
