MANKATO — Sophomore defender Anna Wilgren scored two goals and assisted on another on Saturday as the Minnesota State women’s hockey team extended its unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 nonconference victory over Merrimack at the Mankato Civic Center.
The Mavericks (6-4-2) have won four games in a row.
Wilgren’s second goal, at 10:36 of the third period, put MSU up 4-2 and ended up as the game-winner. Kelsey King assisted on two goals and sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
Madison Oelkers and Claire Butorac also scored goals for the Mavericks. Mariah Gardner had two assists.
Calla Frank made 20 saves in goal for the win. The Mavericks had 27 shots on net.
Minnesota State will play again Nov. 16-17 at No. 1 Wisconsin.
Volleyball: Morgan Olson made 19 kills in Minnesota State’s 3-1 loss to Winona State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match. Scores were 25-20, 25-22, 26-28, 25-15.
Alivia Garbe added 10 kills, and Ashton Lee made six blocks. Mara Quam recorded 26 digs.
On Monday night, the Mavericks (15-8, 8-7) will host No. 22 Upper Iowa, starting at 6 p.m. Minnesota State won the first meeting 3-1 at Fayette, Iowa.
Women’s swimming: The Mavericks won 12 events to defeat Gustavus Adolphus and Wisconsin-Stevens Point. MSU defeated Gustavus 1,413-1,043, and UWSP 1,458-889.
The Mavericks won both relays during the double-dual. The team of Tori Roth, Emily Goodman, Nicole Beckman and Nikki Ault posted a time of 1:50.33 in the 200-yard medley relay. Emelia Selky, Kayla Rinderknecht, Anja Enervold and Maggie Knier recorded a time of 3:39.75 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Ayla Taylor posted the best score in the 3-meter diving with 217.95 points. Roth won both the 100 backstroke (1:00.51) and 200 IM (2:14.18), while Goodman took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.90) and 200 breaststroke (2:28.84). Selky won the 200 freestyle in 1:57.57 and 500 freestyle in 5:19.27.
Rinderknecht won the 100 butterfly in 58.94, and Enervold took first in the 200 backstroke in 2:08.91. Beckman won the 200 butterfly in 2:14.16.
Minnesota State hosts Augustana on Thursday.
Wrestling: Three Mavericks placed in the top five of their weight classes at the RCTC Yellowjacket Open at Rochester.
Mike Smith took second at 165 pounds, winning three of four matches. He lost 14-4 to Colby Njos of St. Cloud State in the championship match.
Kyle Cavanaugh took third at 149, compiling a 4-1 record. He defeated Tyler Shackle of Wsconsin-La Crosse 12-7 in the third-place match.
Dylan Butts also took third, going 4-1 at 197. He finished the tournament with a pin in 1:21 ion the third-place match.
The Mavericks compete at the Luther Open on Nov. 16.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s cross country: Senior Tierney Winter became Gustavus’ second-fastest runner in the 6K era when she took second place at the MIAC Championships at Northfield, helping her team to a fourth-place finish.
Winter completed the race in 21:56.9, which is the ninth fastest 6k time in program history with all eight faster times owned by Hailey Harren. Winter’s second-place finish is also the best by a Gustie since Harren won the MIAC title in 2005.
Kourtney Kulseth (22.47.6) and Iliana Ramon (23:11.9) earned All-MIAC honorable mention, finishing in 18th and 24th place, respectively. Mackinzee Miest took 28th in 23:22.3, Lily Engebretson placed 39th in 23:50.5, and Josie Blake finished 40th in 23:53.9.
Gustavus competes at the St. John’s Fall Finale on Friday.
Men’s cross country: Garet Grant and Andrew Stumbo headlined the Gusties’ fourth-place finish with all-conference performances at the MIAC Championships at Northfield. Grant finished 12th in 25:44.7, and Stumbo took 14th in 25:53.7.
Noah Johnson earned all-conference honorable mention with a 21st-place finish in 26:10.4. Ben Wicklund took 29th in 26:19.7, and Casey Olson took 34th in 26:31.3.
Gustavus participates in Friday’s St. Saint John’s Fall Finale.
Men’s soccer: Raphael Cattelin’s game-winning goal with 1:45 remaining gave the Gusties their second straight MIAC regular-season title as they defeated Macalester 2-1.
Early in the second half, the Gusties’ Matt Gibbons scored, with Max McLaughlin receiving an assist. Macalester tied the match with a goal in the 60th minute.
On the game-winner, Cole Schwartz passed to Cattelin in front of the goal, and he converted.
Wesley Sanders made six saves for the win.
The Gusties (15-3, 9-1) will host an MIAC playoff game Wednesday.
Volleyball: Kate Holtan had 17 kills and four blocks as the Gusties clinched a berth in the MIAC tournament with a 3-1 win over St. Mary’s at Gus Young Court.
Scores were 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-12.
Sydney Olson had 10 kills and six blocks, and Hailey Embacher made 22 digs. Mitaya Johnson had 25 assists, and Nora Lehmkuhl had 19.
Gustavus (14-4, 7-4) opens the MIAC tournament on Tuesday at Augsburg.
Women’s soccer: The Gusties ended the season with a 1-0 victory over Macalester 1-0 on Senior Day to finish 6-12, 4-7 in the MIAC.
Lucy Thompson scored her second career goal in her 56th and final game. Katie Ashpole assisted on the first-half goal to finish the season with a team-high 12 points.
The defense did not allow a shot on goal for the first time since Oct. 23, 2013, in a 4-0 win at Buena Vista.
Gusties keeper Ashley Becker finished her career as the program’s all-time saves lead with 397, accumulating a 39-31-8 record and started all 78 games in her four seasons.
Men’s hockey: Tyler Rock scored the game-winner in overtime as the Gusties defeated Lawrence 4-3 to sweep the nonconference weekend series at Appleton, Wisconsin.
The Gusties (2-0) play at Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Friday and at Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday.
