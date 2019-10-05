The Free Press
MANKATO — Alex Woken had two goals and an assist and two Minnesota goaltenders combined for 31 saves as the No. 2 Gophers defeated Minnesota State 7-1 in a WCHA game Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center.
Makayla Pahl and Sydney Scobee were in goal for Minnesota. Catie Skaja also had two goals.
Charlotte Akervik scored the lone goal for the Mavericks. Goalie Calla Frank made 32 saves.
The Mavericks were 0 for 6 on the power play. The Gophers were 2 for 4.
Minnesota State (2-2, 0-2 in WCHA) will play Friday and Saturday at Minnesota Duluth.
Volleyball: The Minnesota State volleyball team fell 3-0 to Augustana on the road.
Scores were 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.
Jessica Nelson, Anissa Janzig and Haley Shimon each led the Mavericks offensively with nine kills. Dana Schindler added 33 assists.
The Mavericks (9-5, 2-4) host Sioux Falls at 6 p.m. Friday.
Gustavus
Volleyball: Kate Holtan finished with 25 kills in the Gusties’ 31-33, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21 road win over Hamline.
Sarah Elliott had nine kills for GAC, while Annalee Olson-Sola and Sydney Olson each had eight.
GAC (10-8, 3-1) will host St. Thomas Wednesday.
Bethany
Women’s soccer: Maddie Perry scored a pair of second half goals to lead the Vikings to a 2-1 victory at Minnesota Morris.
Bethany outshot Morris 5-2.
The Vikings (6-5) host Martin Luther Wednesday.
men’s soccer: The Vikings fell 1-0 to Minnesota Morris on the road despite outshooting the Cougars 8-3.
Bethany (8-3) hosts Martin Luther Wednesday.
Volleyball: Bethany fell 3-0 to St. Scholastica on the road.
Scores were 25-18, 25-21, 27-25.
Megan Rutt had 13 kills and 10 digs. Alexis Morsching added 10 kills.
The Vikings (7-13) play Tuesday in New Ulm against Martin Luther.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.