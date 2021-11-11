The Free Press
MANKATO — Seven players have signed national letters of intent to join the Minnesota State men’s hockey team next season.
The Mavericks signed defenseman Jakob Stender of Alexandria (USHL); defenseman Mason Wheeler of Inver Grove Heights (USHL); forward Adam Eisele of Lake Elmo (BCHL); forward Christian Fitzgerald of Coquitlam, British Columbia (USHL); forward Graham Gamache of Edmonton, Alberta (USHL); forward Simon Tassy of Montreal (BCHL); and forward Luc Wilson of Duncan, British Columbia (BCHL).
Last season, Fitzgerald finished with 33 points in 19 games to lead the British Columbia Hockey League in points. Wilson finished fifth in the BCHL last season with 29 points, while Tassy led the league goals with 18, finishing seventh with 27 points.
Women’s hockey
MSU signed forward Taylor Otremba of Lakeville (Lakeville South), defensemen Lilie Ramirez of South St. Paul, defenseman Kianna Roeske of Paynesville (River Lakes) and forward Whitney Tuttle of Farmington (Rosemount).
In 95 career games, Otremba has totaled 70 goals and 58 assists for 128 points. Ramirez has 92 career points in 95 games for the Packers, while Roeske finished with 20 points for River Lakes last season, leading the Stars to a section championship. Tuttle has 137 career points in 92 games for the Irish and was an all-state honorable mention choice last season.
Men’s basketball
Prior Lake senior Malcolm Jones has signed with the Mavericks.
Jones, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks last season, with nine double-doubles, and he shot 48% from the field.
Women’s golf
Three student-athletes signed letters of intent to attend Minnesota State next fall.
Ava Olson of Fargo, North Dakota, placed sixth and helped her team win a state championship.
Lauren Rebrovich played on Alexandria’s state-championship team, finishing 19th at the state tournament.
Sammy Youngquist of Chaska was named the 2021 Minnesota PGA Junior Golf Players Tour Player of the Year. Youngquist posted a top 20 finish at the state tournament.
