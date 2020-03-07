The Free Press
DAVENPORT, FLA. — Nick Altermatt had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as Minnesota State defeated Wilmington 4-2 in a nonconference baseball game Saturday at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
The Mavericks went ahead 3-0 in the second inning on a two-run single by Ty Buck and Altermatt’s run-scoring fielder’s choice.
After Wilmington cut the lead to 3-2, the Mavericks added a run in the eight on Altermatt’s RBI double.
Buck, Joey Werner and Ben Livorsi each had two hits.
Jimmy Larson earned the win, allowing one unearned run in six innings. He gave up two hits and five walks, while striking out nine. Kyle Nordby earned the save by pitching the final three innings and giving up one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Minnesota State (4-3) will play St. Cloud State at 8 a.m. today, followed by a game against No. 6 Ashland.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s tennis: The Gusties swept a pair of conference MIAC matches, defeating Concordia 9-0 at Swanson Tennis Center and Hamline 9-0 at Bloomington.
Against Concordia, Ginger Valentine was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles. Sydney Douglas also won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.
The closest match against Hamline came at No. 3 singles, where Emily Norman won 6-3, 6-2. Rachel Lindrud won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Gustavus (3-5, 3-0 in MIAC) hosts Wisconsin-Whitewater and Augustana on Saturday.
Gymnastics: The Gusties finished eighth with a score of 175.925 at the WIAC Championships/NCGA Regional Meet on Saturday at Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the meet at 189.675.
The Gusties posted a 46.325 on vault, 45.200 on floor, 43.350 on bars and 41.050 on beam.
Brooke Merila placed eight in the all-around at 36.300, taking 10th on vault at 9.450. Sophie Redding took 13th on bars at 9.375.
