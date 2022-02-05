The Free Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Quincy Anderson scored 25 points as Minnesota State rallied for a 77-68 victory over Sioux Falls in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.
The Mavericks outscored Sioux Falls 42-31 in the second half.
Anderson, who was 3 of 4 from 3-point range, also had nine rebounds and three steals. Harrison Braudis added 16 points and three steals.
The Mavericks (14-7, 7-7 in Northern Sun) host Wayne State on Friday.
Women’s basketball: Destinee Bursch led the Mavericks with 19 points in a 86-66 NSIC road victory over Sioux Falls.
Maddy Olson had 17 points for MSU, and Joey Batt had 13 points and seven assists.
The Mavericks (16-5, 12-5 in NSIC) host Wayne State Friday.
Women’s hockey: Jessica Kondas scored for the Mavericks in a 7-1 WCHA loss to Ohio State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Shots on goal favored OSU 47-19.
The Mavericks (12-15-1, 8-15-1 in WCHA) have a WCHA series next weekend at Wisconsin.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Hanna Geistfeld had 37 points and 12 rebounds as the Vikings remained undefeated in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference with a 78-71 win over Wisconsin-Superior at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Geistfeld became the second player in program history to get 1,000 rebounds in a career.
Hannah Meyer had 18 points and six rebounds, and Ashanti Boykin and Taryn Christensen each had five assists.
Bethany (15-6, 10-0) hosts Crown on Friday.
Men’s basketball: The Vikings shot 55.6% in the second half to pull away from Wisconsin-Superior for a 79-66 victory in a UMAC home game.
Brian Smith had 19 points and five assists, and Hunter Nielsen had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Justin Schrupp scored 12 points, and Jared Milinkovich had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Bethany (11-9, 7-3) plays at home Friday against Crown.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: The Gusties shot 65.5% in the first half and rolled past St. Catherine’s 95-45 in a MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Gustavus outscored St. Catherine’s 28-3 in the second quarter.
Anna Sanders led the Gusties with 21 points and six rebounds, and Kylie Baranick had 11 points and five assists.
The Gusties (14-4, 12-3) host Augsburg on Monday.
Women’s hockey: Emily Olson scored three goals as the Gusties tied Augsburg 4-4 in a MIAC game at Minneapolis.
The Gusties won the shootout 1-0 on a goal by Tina Press to gain the extra points in the conference standings.
Brooke Power scored a shorthanded goal and had an assist. Sophia Coltvet had two assists.
Gustavus had a 35-34 advantage on shots on goal.
Gustavus (16-2-2, 10-0-2) has a home-and-home MIAC series against Hamline next weekend.
