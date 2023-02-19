The Free Press
EMPORIA, KAN. — McKayla Armbruster earned a win and a save as the Minnesota State softball team defeated Newman 8-1 and Emporia State 5-0 in the Emporia State Classic on Sunday.
Sophia Del Vecchio (1-0) picked up the win against Newman, allowing one unearned run on five hits in four innings. Armbruster earned the save as she set down all nine batters she faced, including four strikeouts.
Ava Smithson had three hits, including a solo home run, and two RBIs, and Sydney Nielsen had two-run homer. Madi Newman and Kylie Sullivan each had two hits.
Armbruster pitched a four-hitter against Emporia State, striking out seven.
Nielsen finished with three hits, while Ellie Tallman and Marina Carter each had two hits. Cheyenne Behrends hit a two-run homer.
Minnesota State (6-2) travels to Clermont, Florida, on March 3 to take part in the weeklong Spring Games.
Women’s swimming and diving: Elise Mishmash, Ella DeFever and Maija Carriveau swam NCAA provisional qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle during the Last Chance Meet, hosted by Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Mishmash finished first in 23.57, followed by DeFever at 23.63 and Carriveau at 23.77.
The team of Mishmash, Carriveau, Olivia Hudoba and DeFever posted a provisional qualifying time of 1:33.76 in the 200 freestyle relay, and the 200 medley relay team of Brooke Shell, Nicole Beckman and Mishmash posted a provisional qualifying time of 1:42.35.
The participation list for the NCAA Championships will be announced Wednesday.
Women’s tennis: Minnesota State opened the season Saturday with a 7-2 win over Gustavus Adolphus at Swanson Tennis Center.
Minnesota State’s Lois Page and Avery Stilwell won 8-5 at No. 2 doubles, and McKenna DeMarce and Elizabeth Felderman won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles match.
Page, Freia Lawrence, Stilwell, Daria Podmogilaia and DeMarce each won a singles match.
Minnesota State (1-0) opens Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Gustavus Adolphus
Swimming and diving: The Gustavus men’s team won its fourth consecutive MIAC Championship on Saturday, while the women’s team placed second at Minneapolis.
The men’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Andrew Becker, Erik Small, Dane Hudson and Matt Schrom set a meet record by winning in 3:00.89.
Strom also won the 1,650 freestyle in 15:51.56, while Becker took first in the 100 freestyle in 44.99 and Small won the 200 butterfly in 1:52.75.
Peyton Richardson won the 200 backstroke in 1:52.99.
For the women’s team, Ellen Hofstede took first in the 100 freestyle in 51.44, and Marit Isaacson, Alison Gilles, Lucy Peterson and Hofstede finished won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:29.06.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: Bethany lost a pair of nonconference games Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome, falling 6-3 to Macalester and 5-1 to St. Mary’s.
Macalester scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the first game. Kayla Senne took the loss.
Haley Stockman had two hits, including a solo homer, and Bailey Erlandson had two hits and an RBI.
Stockman had an RBI single in the first inning for the Vikings’ only run against St. Mary’s.
Kaija Mork, who was the losing pitcher, had two hits.
Bethany (1-3) plays St. Olaf and Hamline on Saturday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
