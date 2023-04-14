The Free Press
MANKATO — Augustana scored five runs in the eighth inning of Game 2, winning 9-6 and sweeping a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader Friday at Bowyer Field.
Augustana won the opener 3-2. Matthew Fleischhacker had three hits, and Aidan Byrne and Nick Baker each had an RBI.
Nathan Culley took the loss.
In the second game, Fleischhacker had three hits and three RBIs, and Byrne added a home run and two RBIs.
Jack Zigan was the losing pitcher in relief.
The Mavericks (24-9, 14-4 in Northern Sun) play Augustana on Monday at Bowyer Field.
Softball: McKayla Armbruster pitched a five-inning perfect game as the Mavericks swept a Northern Sun doubleheader 8-0 and 9-0 at Bemidji State.
Armbruster struck out five in the opener.
Kylie Sullivan had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Ava Smithson and Emma Danielson each had two RBIs. Madi Newman and Sydney Nielsen each hit a solo home run.
Kacy Nickerson allowed one hit in four innings of the second game, and Sophia DelVecchio pitched a hitless inning to finish.
Newman had three RBIs, including a two-run homer, and Sullivan had two RBIs, with a solo home run. Smithson also had two RBIs.
Minnesota State (21-13, 10-6) plays at Minnesota Crookston on Sunday.
Women’s tennis: The Mavericks won their 10th straight match, winning 7-0 in a Northern Sun match at Bemidji State.
The Mavericks won four matches without giving up a game. Lois Page and Avery Stilwell won 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Chiara Carnelutti and Freia Lawrence won 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Elizabeth Felderman was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 4 singles, and Taina Cordiero took a 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 6 singles.
Minnesota State (12-1, 9-1) finishes the regular season Saturday against Minnesota Crookston at Bemidji.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: The Vikings extended their winning streak to nine games, defeating Northwestern 5-4 and North Central 8-0 in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference games at St. Bonifacius.
In the opener, Kayla Senne pitched a complete game, striking out 11.
Kaitlynn Halbach had three hits and scored three runs. Emily Doyle had two RBIs, and Haley Stockman had an RBI triple.
Kajia Mork pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts against North Central.
Doyle had three hits and three RBIs, and Stockman had three hits.
Bethany (14-11, 6-0) plays Minnesota Morris at Crown on Saturday at St. Bonifacius.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.