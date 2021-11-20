MANKATO — Joey Batt had 21 points, six assists and three steals to lead Minnesota State past Wisconsin-Parkside 93-75 in a nonconference women's basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Batt was 12 of 12 at the free-throw line. Tayla Stuttle added 16 points, making 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The Mavericks made 10 of 23 3-point attempts.
Taylor Theusch scored 18 points and Destinee Bursch scored 10 as the Mavericks had a 39-23 advantage in bench points.
The Mavericks (2-0) plays a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Concordia-St. Paul on Tuesday.
Women's hockey: Avery Stillwell made 39 saves, but Ohio State won 9-0 to sweep a WCHA series at Columbus, Ohio.
The Mavericks had 19 shots on goal.
Minnesota State (5-9, 1-9 in WCHA) has a weekend off before playing a home-and-home series with St. Thomas, starting Friday, Dec. 3, at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Gustavus Adolphus
Cross country: Senior Andrew Stumbo finished 109th out of 289 runners with a time of 24:55.5 at the NCAA meet at Louisville, Kentucky.
Stumbo’s time was his personal best and third fastest 8k time in program history, just seven seconds behind Bob Klindworth’s mark of 24:48 in 1991.
Alex Phillip of John Carroll won the national championship in 23:27.6. Pomona-Pitzer won the team championship.
Women's basketball: Anna Sanders made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points as the Gusties opened the MIAC schedule with a 53-42 win at Bethel.
It's the first win for Gustavus at Bethel since 2017.
Emma Kniefel scored 12 points. Gustavus scored 21 points off 30 turnovers.
Gustavus (2-1, 1-0 in MIAC) hosts St. Olaf on Tuesday.
Men's basketball: Gustavus shot 58.3% to outscore Bethel 38-29 in the second half, rallying for a 71-67 MIAC victory at Arden Hills.
Kaleb Faehn scored 22 points, while reserves Spencer Swanson added 17 points and Jordan Schommer scored 15.
Gustavus had 23 turnovers to just 10 for Bethel
Gustavus (2-2, 1-0 in MIAC) plays at St. Olaf on Tuesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women's basketball: North Park outscored Bethany 44-33 in the second half, including 29-20 in the fourth quarter, to win 74-67 in the final game of the North Park tournament at Chicago.
Hanna Geistfeld scored 30 points to go with 11 rebounds, helping the Vikings to a 47-35 advantage on the boards. Sara Kottke added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Bethany made only 9 of 17 free throws, while North Park made 15 of 20.
Bethany (4-2) plays at Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Dec. 8.
Men's basketball: The Vikings made 29 of 37 free throws to defeat Carroll 81-76 in the final game of the Carroll Pre-Thanksgiving Classic at Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Justin Schrupp scored 14 points, making 9 of 11 free throws, while Ryan Samuelson scored 14. Jacob Milinkovich scored 11 points, Jordan Merseth added 10 points, and Jared Milinkovich had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Bethany (3-2) plays at Minnesota State on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.