MANKATO — Raheem Graham scored in the 69th minute as Bethany Lutheran defeated Northland 2-1 in the semifinals of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's soccer tournament Wednesday at the Bethany field.
Antonio Lima got the assist on Graham's goal.
Lima put Bethany ahead in the seventh minute of the first half, with an assist from Ben Klausen. However, Northland tied the match 10 minutes later.
Nick Lundberg made two saves for Bethany.
The Vikings (15-3-3) will play at Wisconsin-Superior in the championship game Saturday.
Women's soccer: Northwestern defeated Bethany 1-0 in the semifinals of the UMAC tournament at St. Paul.
The Vikings had a penalty kick in the final seconds, but the Northwestern keeper made a diving save.
Brooke Wolanin made six saves for the Vikings, who finished the season at 11-7-1.
Volleyball: Bethany's season ended with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-14 loss to top-seeded Northwestern in the UMAC tournament semifinals at St. Paul.
Sarah Strom led Bethany (8-18) with seven kills, and Paloma Garcia de Fuentes and Esther Peeters each had eight assists. Maddi Wendland made nine digs.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's soccer: Clarence Weah scored in the 71st minute as Gustavus defeated St. John’s 1-0 in the MIAC semifinals at the Gustavus field.
Mason Gilliand assisted on Weah's goal, his second of the season.
Wesley Sanders made four saves for his 11th shutout of the season, which is tied for the most in NCAA Division III.
The top-seeded Gusties (14-0-4) will host second seed St. Olaf (12-5-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the conference tournament championship and an automatic berth to the national tournament.
