MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran hit four home runs and swept Martin Luther 20-2 and 23-3 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday at ISG Field.
In the first game, Alec Gratz was 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, and Reed Brown had a home run and three RBIs. Liam Peterson scored four runs.
Dallas McBroom pitched six scoreless innings to get the win, allowing two hits and one walk with 16 strikeouts.
In the second game, Hunter Pearce was 3 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs, and Carter Wendlandt was 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs. Colton Blain gave up one run on six hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Bethany (11-13, 9-4 in UMAC) plays at Northland on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: The Gusties rallied from a 6-1 deficit in the final two innings to win the second game and sweep a MIAC doubleheader at the Gustie Field.
Scores were 7-1 and 7-6.
In the opener, Ethan Mocchi was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Jack Hanson had two RBIs, and Bryce Novak and Luke Johnson each had two hits.
Weston Lombard pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Cole Pengilly was 4 for 5 with three RBIs in Game 2. Nick Azar added two RBIs. Damon Rademacher got the win by pitching a perfect final inning.
Gustavus (20-3, 15-3 in MIAC) hosts Augsburg on Wednesday.
