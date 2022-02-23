The Free Press
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran set team records with 21 3-pointers and 34 assists in a 105-53 victory over Northland in the quarterfinals of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball playoffs Wednesday at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Haley Meyer scored 25 points, making seven 3-pointers, and Ashley Schindele scored 21 points, making six 3-pointers. Hanna Geistfeld had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Grace Gerken made 11 assists.
Bethany (19-7 hosts a tournament semifinal game Friday.
Men’s basketball: The Vikings rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Wisconsin-Superior 80-78 in an UMAC playoff game at Bethany.
Wisconsin-Superior shot 60.0% in the first half to lead 40-29.
Brian Smith led Bethany with 24 points, four rebounds, six assists and five steals. Hunter Nielsen had 13 points and eight rebounds, Jared Milinkovich scored 11 points.
Bethany (14-11) advances to the tournament semifinals on Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: Emma Kniefel had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Gusties’ 53-41 victory over Concordia in the opening round of the MIAC tournament at Gus Young Court.
Anna Sanders and Rachel Kawiecki each scored nine points, and Morgan Kelly had eight points and seven rebounds.
Gustavus (20-4) hosts Bethel in the tournament semifinals Friday.
Men’s hockey: Brandon McNamara scored the game-winner as the Gusties defeated Hamline 4-3 in an MIAC playoff game at St. Paul.
Patrick Gazich, Kyle Heffron and Jack Suchy also scored for the Gusties.
Gustavus goaltender Brant Boldt made 19 saves.
Gustavus plays at Augsburg on Saturday.
Men’s basketball: St. Olaf hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Gustavus 76-73 in an MIAC playoff game at Gus Young Court.
Gusyavus trailed by 10 points with seven minutes to play.
Kaleb Feahn scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws in the final minute that tied the game at 73. Nolan Malo had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Peter Lundquist scored 11 points.
Gustavus coach Mark Hanson had announced his retirement when the season ended.
