The Free Press
MANKATO — The Bethany Lutheran softball team dropped a pair of nonconference games Sunday at the Maverick Sports Dome, losing 7-1 to St. Catherine’s and 4-2 to St. Olaf.
In the opener against St. Catherine’s, Kaiji Mork was 2 for 2 with a double, and Zoe Kinakin had a hit and RBI.
Mork had two hits and an RBI in the loss to St. Olaf. Eden Ambrose was 3 for 3, and Bailey Erlandson had an RBI double.
Bethany (2-2) will host games Saturday and Sunday at the Maverick Sports Dome.
Minnesota State
Softball: The Mavericks split a pair of nonconference games at Maryville, Missouri, defeating Northwest Missouri State 11-3 in five innings and losing 4-3 to Central Missouri.
In the opener, Katie Bracken pitched all five innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts and two walks.
Madi Newman had three hits, including two home runs, and five RBIs. Bracken added three hits and an RBI, and Sydney Nielsen drove in a run and had two hits.
Mackenzie Ward pitched a complete game in the loss to Central Missouri, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks.
Torey Richards and Kylie Sullivan both had two hits, and Richards had an RBI. Cheyenne Behrends also had an RBI.
Minnesota State (5-2) plays Central Missouri at 1 p.m. Monday, followed by another game against Northwest Missouri State.
Women’s tennis: Defending Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champion Augustana defeated the Mavericks 7-0 at Owatonna.
The closest match came at No. 1 singles, where Tristen Bryant-Otake lost 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.
Minnesota State (9-3, 3-1 in Northern Sun) plays Saturday against Winona State at Swanson Tennis Center at St. Peter.
Gustavus Adolphus
Swimming: For the 24th time in program history, the Gustavus men won the MIAC championship Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Matt Strom was named MIAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year and Jon Carlson was awarded Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year.
Strom won the 1,650 freestyle in 15:47.27. Andrew Becker set a school record in the 100 freestyle in 44.66.
The Gustavus women finished second to St. Catherine’s. Ellen Hofstede broke her program record in the 100 freestyle in 50.10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.