MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s soccer team scored four first-half goals en route to a 4-1 victory over Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match Friday at The Pitch.
Jenny Vetter finished with two goals. Allie Williams had a goal and two assists, and Abby Begin also scored.
Alexa Rabune made four saves for MSU, which had a 12-5 edge in shots on goal.
The Mavericks (8-2, 5-2 in Northern Sun) host Sioux Falls at 1 p.m Sunday at The Pitch.
Women’s hockey: The Mavericks fell 3-2 in overtime to Minnesota Duluth in a WCHA game at Duluth.
After the Bulldogs tied the score at 11:44 of the third period, Sydney Brodt scored the game-winner in overtime for UMD.
Claire Butorac and Emily Antony scored for MSU. Charlotte Akervik had two assists. Abigail Levy made 40 saves for the Mavericks. UMD outshot MSU 43-14.
The Mavericks (2-3) play at 3:07 p.m. today at Duluth.
Volleyball: MSU beat No. 24 Sioux Falls 3-0 in an Northern Sun match at Taylor Center. Scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-23.
Morgan Olson led the offense with 13 kills. Dana Schindler had 32 assists. Mara Quam was the leader defensively with 13 digs.
MSU (10-5) will host No. 9 Southwest Minnesota State at 2 p.m. today.
Swim and dive: The Mavericks beat Southwest Minnesota State 192-74 at the MSU pool.
Anja Enervold won the 50-yard backstroke (27.58), 50 freestyle (25.23) and 500 freestyle (5:19.30).
Emelia Selky took the 200 freestyle (1:58.03) and 100 freestyle (55.24). Kayla Rinderknecht won the 50 butterfly at 26.68 and 100 individual medley at 1:01.64.
The Mavericks will be back in the pool Friday at Northern Iowa.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: The Gusties fell 3-0 to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the first of three games this weekend at Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Scores were 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.
Kate Holtan led the Gusties with 12 kills and 12 digs. Hailey Embacher finished with 26 digs. Kaylyn Johnston added 13 assists.
GAC (10-10, 3-2) plays Wisconsin-La Crosse and Wisconsin-Stevens Point today.
