MANKATO — Destinee Bursch finished with 26 points and five assists as Minnesota State defeated Northern State 85-76 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Joey Batt had 14 points and five rebounds for MSU, and Tayla Stuttley added 11 points.
Minnesota State forced 24 turnovers in the win.
The Mavericks (15-4, 11-4) play at Southwest Minnesota State on Friday.
Wrestling: The No. 17 Mavericks fell to the No. 20 Mary 25-11 in an Northern Sun dual at Bismarck, N.D.
MSU’s Kolbe O’Brien (149) won on a 14-7 major decision, No. 8 Trevor Turriff (174) had a 7-2 decision, and heavyweight Darrell Mason also won with a 14-6 major decision.
The Mavericks host Minnesota State-Moorhead on Friday.
Women’s hockey: Taylor Wemple and Charlotte Akervik each finished with a goal and an assist for the Mavericks in a 5-3 WCHA loss at Minnesota-Duluth.
Alexis Paddington also scored for the Mavericks.
Shots on goal favored UMD 25-22.
MSU (12-13-1, 8-13-1 in WCHA) will host Ohio State next weekend.
Women’s swimming: The Mavericks won 13 events to defeat Minnesota State Moorhead 175-69 in a Northern Sun dual at the Minnesota State pool.
Emily Goodman won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:06.91 and 200 individual medley in 2:13.67. Nicole Beckman won the 200 butterfly in 2:18.75 and 100 butterfly in 59.42.
Goodman also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:49.69).
Minnesota State (7-1) continues its season on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Northern Sun championships at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: Thirteen players provided points for the Gusties in a 70-41 MIAC win at Macalester.
Emma Kniefel, Anna Sanders and Tatum Brostrom each scored nine points. Syd Hauger had six assists.
Rachel Kawiecki grabbed nine rebounds, helping Gustavus to a 44-31 rebounding advantage.
Gustavus (13-3, 11-2 in MIAC) plays at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
Women’s hockey: Hailey Holland had two goals and two assists as the Gusties defeated St. Mary’s 5-0 in an MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Molly McHugh had a goal and assist, and Kayla Vrieze and Brooke Power also scored goals. Kristina Press had three assists.
Katie McCoy made eight saves for the shutout. Gustavus had 39 shots on goal.
Gustavus (14-2-1, 9-0-1) plays Tuesday at home against Wisconsin-Superior.
Men’s basketball: Pete Lundquist had 18 points and seven rebounds in the Gusties’ 79-72 MIAC loss at Macalester.
Nolan Malo finished with 13 points.
The Gusties (9-7, 6-5) host St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
