ALLENDALE, MICH. — Minnesota State's Denisha Cartwright had four top-10 finishes at the NCAA II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Cartwright ended up with All-America honors by taking third in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.58 seconds, seventh in the 200 dash in 23.92 and eighth in the 100 dash in 12.04.
The 4x100 relay team of Makayla Jackson, Simmons, Grace Hartman and Cartwright was runner-up in 44.87, setting a program record.
Ja'Cey Simmons placed seventh in the 100 dash in 12.03 for All-America honors.
In the shot put, Brea Perron finished 10th with a top throw of 47-0 3/4 to earn second-team All-American honors.
The Mavericks scored 23 points to place 11th.
For the men, Kornelius Klah had two All-America performances on Saturday.
He placed sixth in the 110 hurdles in 14.16 and eighth in the 400 hurdles in 52.43.
Shaheed Hickman finished seventh in the 100 dash in 10.48 to earn All-America honors.
The Minnesota State men scored 10 points at the national meet to tie for 26th.
Gustavus Adolphus
Track and field: Taylor Rooney is the national champion in the 110 hurdles, setting a meet record by winning in 13.72 seconds at the NCAA III Championships, being held at Greensboro, North Carolina.
Rooney is the third outdoor national champion for the Gustavus men and first since 2010. Rooney is also the first All-American in the 110 hurdles since 2009.
Birgen Nelson had a pair of All-America performances, finishing second in the 100 hurdles in a school-record time of 13.90 and fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:02.33.
Nelson is the first outdoor All-American for the Gustavus women since 2012 and the first All-American in the 100 hurdles.
Steven Orzolek earned the Gusties’ fourth All-America honor by taking sixth place in the shot put at 55-7 3/4, becoming the program's eighth All-American in the shot put.
Annika Poe took 13th place in the shot put at 43-7 1/4, and Madi Kes placed 17th in the triple jump at 36-0 1/4..
Tennis: Nick Aney and Alex Budde advanced to the semifinals in doubles at the NCAA III tournament, being held at Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Aney and Budde won 6-1, 6-2 over a team from Southern Virginia. Aney and Budde are the first Gustavus doubles team to reach the semifinals since 2012.
The Gustavus duo will play its next match at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
