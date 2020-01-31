The Free Press
MOORHEAD — Minnesota State-Moorhead outscored Minnesota State 40-16 in the final 15 minutes to win 88-63 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Friday.
The Mavericks trailed 42-35 at halftime but cut the lead to 48-47 with 15:20 remaining.
Cameron Kirksey led Minnesota State with 22 points, making 10 of 18 field goals. Kelby Kramer had 11 points and six rebounds.
Minnesota State was outrebounded 44-26 and made only 4 of 17 from 3-point range. The Mavericks made 14 of 24 form the field in the first half and only 13 of 37 in the second half.
Minnesota State (11-10, 9-6 in Northern Sun) takes on Northern State today at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Women’s basketball: Joey Batt scored 12 points as the Mavericks lost 66-63 at Minnesota State Moorhead in a Northern Sun game.
The Dragons started the game on an 18-2 run, but the Mavericks gradually rallied, taking a four-point lead with 1:39 to play in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Drost finished with 10 points, and Kirstin Klitzke had nine points and five rebounds.
The Mavericks (11-8, 7-8) play at Northern State today.
Women’s hockey: Abigail Levy made 18 saves en route to her third shutout of the year, as Mavericks beat Lindenwood 3-0 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Emily Antony, Kennedy Bobyck and Brittyn Fleming each scored for MSU. Anna Wilgren added three assists, and Sofia Poinar had two assists.
MSU (9-14-5) will host Lindenwood at 3:07 p.m. today.
Women’s tennis: The Mavericks swept the singles slate in a 6-1 victory over Northwestern College (Iowa) in St. Peter.
Monika Ryan (No. 1) claimed a 7-5, 6-1 win over Annika Spirgath, while Dee Dokken (No. 2) won 6-3, 6-4 over Jacque Ingram.
Tyanna Washa (No. 3) beat Zoe Holscher 6-4, 6-4, and Lauren Goth (No. 4) got 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over Emma Van Drie.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: Jordyn Peterson scored with 27 seconds remaining in the third period, and the Gusties tied Hamline 2-2 in battle of the top teams in the MIAC.
Hailey Holland scored for Gustavus in the first period, assisted by Kristina Press, to tie the score at 1. With the goaltender pulled for the extra skater, the Gusties tied the game at 19:33 on Peterson’s goal, assisted by Kristen Cash.
Gustavus (13-2-2, 9-0-2 in MIAC) had 27 shots on goal. Gusties’ goaltender Katie McCoy made 34 saves.
Hamline (13-3-2, 9-1-1) plays at Gustavus today.
Men’s hockey: Caleb Anderson had three goals and an assist as the Gusties defeated Hamline 7-1 in a MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Hamline scored first before the Gusties answered with seven straight goals.
Patrick Gazich and Jared Bromberg each had a goal and assist, and J.P. Eykyn and Will LeNeave each scored once. Nick Klishko and Brenden Payne each had two assists.
Gustavus (9-6-3, 5-2-2) plays at Hamline today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.