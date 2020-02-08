MANKATO — Kristi Fett led the Minnesota State women's basketball team with 22 points and seven rebounds in an 84-62 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory over Bemidji State Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks trailed 36-34 at halftime but outscored the Beavers 28-10 in the third quarter.
Maddy Olson scored 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Rachel Shumski added 10 points.
The Mavericks (13-9, 10-8 in NSIC) play Friday at Augustana.
Women's track and field: The Mavericks won the Ted Nelson Classic in Myers Field House, getting a first-place finish from Ja'Cey Simmons in the 60-meter dash with a personal-record time of 7.49 seconds. It's also the third-best time in Division II this season.
Autumn Anderson won the 600 with a time of 1:37.77, and Katie Taylor won the weight throw with a toss of 61-feet-9 1/2 and the shot put with an heave of 48-0. Makayla Jackson won the long jump in 19-0 1/2.
Men's track and field: The Mavericks placed second at the Ted Nelson Classic. Leroy Kwateh took first in the 400 meters in 50.03.
Ben Schmied won the 600 in 1:22.8. Deveyonn Brown won the high jump, clearing 6-8 3/4.
The Mavericks also won the 4x400 relay, as Kwateh, Kyle Mason, Marquan Wiesen and Max DePrenger finished in 3:18.9.
Women's tennis: The Mavericks lost each match in straight sets, falling 7-0 to Minnesota State-Moorhead in a Northern Sun match at Fargo, North Dakota.
The Dragons won each doubles match 6-0. The closest signles match came at No. 6, where Sarah Johansen lost 6-3, 6-4.
The Mavericks (1-1) play Sunday against Mary at Fargo.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's hockey: Kegan Couture scored two goals as the Gusties defeated Concordia-Morohead 5-2 in an MIAC game at the Don Roberts Ice Rink in St. Peter.
Caleb Anderson had the game-winning goal an an assist, and Tony Sengvongxay assisted on two goals. J.P. Eykyn and Nick Klishko also had goals for the Gusties, who outshot the Cobbers 45-32.
Robbie Goor made 30 saves for the win in goal.
Gustavus (10-8-3, 6-4-2) hosts St. John's on Friday.
Women's hockey: The No. 6 Gusties finished off an MIAC series sweep of Concordia, winning 3-1 at Moorhead.
Lindsey Bjerkem, Alaina Halverson and Kristina Press scored goals for the Gusties, who outshot the Cobbers 33-16.
Katie McCoy made 15 saves for the win in goal.
The Gusties (15-3-2, 11-1-2), who moved into a first-place tie in the MIAC thanks to the win and a Hamline tie against St. Mary's, play Friday at St. Benedict.
Men's basketball: The Gusties suffered their fifth straight loss, falling 84-67 to St. Olaf at Northfield.
Logan Rezac led Gustavus with 21 points, making 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and four assists. Jake Guse scored 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Marten Morem and Peter Lundquist each scored 10 points.
The Gusties made 11 of 28 3-pointers. The Oles shot 51.6% for the game, including 61.3% in the second half.
Gustavus (8-14, 8-9) hosts Bethel on Saturday.
Women's basketball: Gustavus clinched a spot in the MIAC playoffs with an 82-45 win over St. Olaf at Northfield.
Ava Gonsorowski led the Gusties with 17 points and six assists, and Caitlin Rorman added 14 points. Anna Sanders had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists off the bench, and Marisa Gustafson scored 10 points. Paige Richert grabbed 12 rebounds.
Gustavus (16-5, 12-4) plays Wednesday at St. Catherine.
