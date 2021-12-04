MANKATO — Calla Frank made 12 saves for her second shutout of the season, leading Minnesota State past St. Thomas 3-0 in a WCHA women's hockey game Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks swept the series, winning 3-1 on Friday.
Brittyn Fleming finished with a goal and two assists for the Mavericks. Kennedy Bobyck had a goal and assist, and Kelsey King also scored. Jessica Kondas added two assists.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 40-12.
Minnesota State (7-9-0, 3-9-0 in WCHA) hosts St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Men's basketball: The Mavericks suffered their first loss of the season, losing 73-59 at Winona State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game.
Quincy Anderson scored 20 points, making 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Brady Williams had 11 points, and Malik Willingham scored 10. Kelby Kramer grabbed nine rebounds.
Minnesota State (7-1, 2-1) plays at Augustana on Friday.
Women's basketball: Joey Batt had 17 points and three steals as the Mavericks won 76-67 at Winona State in a Northern Sun game.
Destinee Bursch added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Taylor Theusch scored 10. The Mavericks were 10 of 21 from 3-point range.
Minnesota State (7-0, 3-0) plays at Augustana on Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's basketball: Emma Kniefel scored 22 points to help Gustavus Adolphus defeat Macalester 71-63 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Maddy Rice added 12 points. Gustavus scored 30 bench points to just 12 for Macalester.
Gustavus (5-1, 4-0 in MIAC) plays at Augsburg on Wednesday.
Women's hockey: Gustavus posted its six straight shutout, defeating St. Benedict 5-0 in an MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Stephanie Anderson scored two goals, and Sophia Coltvet, Hailey Holland and Rachel Wieland each scored one.
Katie McCoy made 13 saves. Gustavus had 23 shots on goal.
The Gusties (7-0, 6-0) hosts Wisconsin-River Falls on Wednesday.
Men's basketball: Kaleb Feahn scored 29 points to lead Gustavus past Macalester 84-67 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Feahn was 12 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. Evan Wieker added 13 points, and Jake Guse had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Gustavus had a 43-22 rebounding advantage.
Gustavus (4-4, 2-2) hosts Augsburg on Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Wartburg shot 63.2% from the field, making 12 of 21 from 3-point range, to defeat the Vikings 101-88 in a nonconference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Jared Milinkovich scored 21 points, making 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed six rebounds for the Vikings. Justin Schrupp was 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and scored 20. Jacob Milinkovich had 13 points and eight assists, and Cire Mayfield scored 13.
Bethany (3-4) plays at Wisconsin-Superior on Friday.
