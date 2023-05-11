The Free Press
MANDAN, N.D. — Dylan Gotto pitched a complete game as Minnesota State defeated Minnesota Crookston 5-3 at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball tournament Thursday.
Gotto allowed two earned runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts. He recorded 11 groundball outs.
The second-seeded Mavericks trailed 2-0 before Mikey Gottschalk’s RBI single in the sixth inning cut the deficit in half.
In the seventh inning, Matthew Fleischhacker tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Jackson Hauge put the Mavericks on top with a two-run single.
The Mavericks (37-13) face St. Cloud State at noon Friday, with the winner advancing to the championship game. The loser will play a second game Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: Luke Johnson’s RBI single in the eighth inning was all the offense Gustavus could muster in a 3-1 loss to Bethel in the opening game of the MIAC tournament at Collegeville.
Chris Knowles had two hits, including a double. Mitch Casperson took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in six innings. Jackson Thielen pitched three scoreless innings in relief.
The Gusties (26-13) will play an elimination game against St. John’s at noon Friday.
Softball: Piper Otto pitched a complete game, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts, to lead the Gusties past St. Catherine 4-1 in the first round of the MIAC tournament at the Gustavus field.
Greta Dahlen had a two-run single, and Madi Mueller added an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Kayla Herda was 3 for 4.
The Gusties will face top-seeded Bethel in th4e tournament semifinals on Saturday at Arden Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.