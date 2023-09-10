The Free Press
MANKATO — Grand Valley State scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to defeat Minnesota State 1-0 in a nonconference women’s soccer match Sunday at The Pitch.
Grand Valley State had an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal. Minnesota State goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath made seven saves.
Minnesota State (2-1-1) opens the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule on Friday with a match against Augustana at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s golf: The Gusties shot a 54-hole total of 877 to finish second at the Minnesota Golf Classic at Maple Plain.
Wyatt Carlson tied for fourth at 218 (76-71-71), and Teddy Kaste finished at 223 (78-71-74). Pelayo Perez Crespo, Jack Reinardy and Chris Gutuza all tied at 224.
The Gusties will play at the Williams Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Women’s golf: The Gusties took first at 651 at the 11-team Georgianni Blugold Invitational, hosted by Wisconsn-Eau Claire.
Riley Zebroski placed second at 154 (74-80), with Maren Masters in fourth at 160 (85-75). Emily Kolb took 16th at 169 (85-84), one spot ahead of Annika Reierson at 170 (84-86).
The Gusties host the DIII Classic at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hsstings on Saturday and Sundayww.
Women’s soccer: Makenna Huetten and Callie Patraw each scored a goal as the Gusties defeated Wisconsin-River Falls 2-1 in a nonconference match at River Falls, Wisconsin.
Annika Lewis assisted on Patraw’s goal.
The Falcons scored in the final two minutes. Katelyn Olson made four saves for Gustavus.
