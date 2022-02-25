The Free Press
ST. PETER — Anna Sanders scored 17 points, making four 3-pointers, as Gustavus Adolphus defeated Bethel 74-40 in the semifinals of the MIAC women’s basketball playoffs Friday at Gus Young Court.
Emma Kniefel scored 16 points, and Kylie Baranick had 10 points and five assists.
Gustavus shot 52.1% from the field, while Bethel shot just 22.4%.
Gustavus (21-4) will play at Augsburg in the MIAC tournament championship game Sunday, with the winner getting an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Bethany made just 3 of 20 from 3-point range and lost 70-60 in the semifinals of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Hanna Geistfeld had 28 points and seven rebounds, and Haley Meyer had 13 points and six rebounds.
Bethany (19-8) will await word on a possible at-large berth to the NCAA tournament.
Men’s basketball: Brian Smith had 22 points and five assists in Bethany’s 96-88 loss to top-seeded Northwestern in the UMAC semifinals at St. Paul.
Cire Mayfield had 18 points, and Hunter Nielsen added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Justin Schrupp had 10 points.
The Vikings made only 7 of 29 from 3-point range.
Bethany ends the season at 14-12.
Minnesota State
Women’s track: Makayla Jackson set a meet record in the long jump to help Minnesota State take the lead after the first day of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Championships at Myers Field House.
Jackson won the long jump at 19-feet-9 3/4. It’s the third conference championship in the long jump for Jackson.
Paige Hickson won the pole vault at 12-6.
In the weight throw, Katie Taylor finished first at 66-3 3/4.
The meet continues Saturday.
Men’s track: Minnesota State leads the Northern Sun Indoor Championships at Myers Field House.
Nick Durnin sits in third place after one day of the heptathlon.
Caleb Kath was second in the long jump at 23-9, and Carson Dittel was second in the pole vault at 15-8 1/4.
Women’s hockey: Minnesota State built a 3-2 lead after one period, but No. 4-seeded Minnesota Duluth rallied for a 5-4 victory in the first game of the best-of-three WCHA playoff series at Duluth.
Kelsey King scored two goals, and Brittyn Fleming had a goal and assist, giving her 111 points in her career to break the program record.
Brooke Bryant also scored a goal.
Charlotte Akervik, Jessica Kondas, Madison Mashuga, Sydney Langseth, Taylor Wemple, Kennedy Bobyck and Alexis Paddington each had an assist.
Chantal Burke made 35 saves. Minnesota State had 37 shots on goal.
Minnesota State (14-18-1), the fifth seed, plays at Minnesota Duluth again Saturday.
